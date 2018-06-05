DES MOINES — Deidre DeJear was poised to make Iowa history Tuesday by becoming the first African American nominated by a major political party for a statewide office.
With 13 percent of precincts reporting, DeJear, 32, of Des Moines, was leading with 58 percent of the ballots cast in the Democratic Party’s primary election for secretary of state. Opponent Jim Mowrer, also 32 and from Des Moines, was at 41 percent.
DeJear, in her first bid for statewide office, likely will go on to face Republican incumbent Paul Pate in the November general election after Pate was unopposed in his re-election bid. Pate, 60, of Cedar Rapids, is seeking a third term as secretary of state after serving one term in the 1990s and being elected again in 2014.
DeJear, a Drake University graduate and a former Bankers Trust small-business loan officer who started a business that helps small-business owners, campaigned on the theme of using the Secretary of State’s Office to increase participation in elections rather than create barriers for voters. Another priority she stressed was making the office more responsive to the needs of small-business owners.
The secretary of state’s most visible duties involve providing services for businesses and administering elections.
Mowrer, a native of Boone who works at a nonprofit and at Grand View University as an adjunct professor, was making his third bid for public office. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House in 2014 against Steve King and in 2016 against David Young.
Mowrer, a former Iowa National Guardsman who served in Iraq and later as an aide in the Pentagon, created a political action committee after Donald Trump’s 2016 win to advocate for abolishing the Electoral College. The Majority Rules PAC took in nearly $130,000 through the end of March. The PAC has contributed to and endorsed Mowrer’s 2018 campaign and made payments to Mowrer’s consulting firm. The Iowa GOP contends that violates state law. A Mowrer aide says the PAC was created under federal law, so state rules shouldn’t apply.
