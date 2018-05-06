Q: My veterinarian has been treating an infection on my springer spaniel's belly for almost two months now. She is concerned that Margo has something inside that needs time to work its way out of her body. She can’t guarantee what it is, or even exactly where it is, but said she may need to find it and do surgery. How patient should we be?
A: Margo may have what we refer to as a foreign body — a grass seed head, plant material such as a stick or even a tooth from another dog — embedded below the skin and causing an infection. Pets may acquire these foreign bodies by running through woods and shrubbery or, in the case of the tooth, from a bite wound. In some parts of the country, seed heads are inhaled, migrate through the body and then try to work their way out of tissues and get stuck below the skin.
In some cases, the foreign body will be pushed out and the inflammation and infection will resolve with time. After a couple of months, your veterinarian may be considering more aggressive therapy especially if the draining tract is not getting better.
There are several ways to identify the location and extent of the damaged tissue before surgery including a “fistulagram”, ultrasound or CT scan. Using a non-toxic dye that is injected into the opening, your veterinarian may be able to visualize the course of the tract to the foreign body and the amount of damaged tissue around it. This fistulagram is relatively easy to perform and less expensive than other techniques.
It may not demonstrate the type of foreign body nor be able to tell readily normal tissue from diseased tissue which could necessitate a wider surgical excision.
Ultrasound does a better job of not only identifying what the foreign body might be but can narrow down the treatment area. While more expensive, ultrasound or even a CT scan can do a better job and increase the likelihood of a successful outcome.
Your veterinarian may be able to do one or all of these tests to decide if surgery is necessary or antibiotic therapy and anti-inflammatory medications should be given additional time.
