Rapid City 4, Quad-City 3 (OT)

Quad-City;2;1;0;0;--;x

Rapid City;0;3;0;1;--;x

First period -- Scoring: Jake Bolton, QC (unassisted), 4:30; Travis Armstrong, QC (Jamie Tardif, Dmitry Osipov), 8:18. Penalties: Alexander Kuqali, QC (hooking), 11:17.

Second period -- Scoring: Pavel Jenys, RC (unassisted), 7:33; Alec Baer, RC (Peter Sivak, Jenys), 7:46; Kuqali, QC (Tardif, Ryan McGrath), 14:14; Andrew Radjenovic, RC (Sivak), 17:08. Penalties: Josh Elmes, RC (slashing), 0:42.

Third period -- Scoring: none. Penalties: Elmes, RC (delay of game), 5:17

Overtime -- Scoring: Daniel Leavens, RC (unassisted), 1:03. Penalties: none.

Shots on goal -- QC 11-13-12-1--37; RC 14-12-9--36. Penalties -- QC 1-2; RC 2-4. Power play -- QC 0-2; RC 0-1. Saves -- QC (C.J. Motte 36 shots, 32 saves); Rapid City (Christian Frey 37 shots, 34 saves). Three stars -- 1. Daniel Leavens, RC; 2. Pavel Jenys, RC; 3. Alec Baer, RC. Referee -- Mike Zalcman. Linesmen -- Cade Bloomenrader, Michael Miggans. A -- 4,595.

