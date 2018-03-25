Tulsa 2, Quad-City 1
Quad-City;1;0;0;--;1
Tulsa;1;0;1;--;2
First period -- Scoring: Charlie Sampair, Tuls (Dennis Brown, Jake Hildebrand), 6:38; Chris Izmirlian, QC (Alex Globke, Casey Shea), 7:51. Penalties: Ryan McGrath, QC (hooking), 17:44; Tommy Muratore, QC (hooking), 19:13.
Second period -- Scoring: none. Penalties: Kyle Novak, QC (match penalty, slew-footing), 7:35; Dmitry Osipov, QC (hooking), 10:25; Eric Drapluk, Tuls (interference), 15:00.
Third period -- Scoring: Roman Ammirato, Tuls (Dmitrii Sergeev, Ryan Tesink), 0:32. Penalties: Sampair, Tuls (interference), 2:47; Drapluk, Tuls (hooking), 3:48; Matt Pohlkamp, QC (slashing), 9:27; McGrath, QC (hooking), 18:13.
Shots on goal -- QC 7-11-4--22; Tuls 18-13-9--40. Penalties -- QC 6-20; Tuls 3-6. Power play -- QC 0-3; Tuls 0-6. Saves -- QC (C.J. Motte 40 shots, 38 saves); Tuls (Jake Hildebrand 22 shots, 21 saves). Three stars -- 1. Roman Ammirato, Tuls; 2. Charlie Sampair, Tuls; 3. C.J. Motte, QC. Referee -- Mike Sheehan. Linesmen -- Michael Houle, Addison Brush. A -- 5,346.
