Quad-City 2, Tulsa 1
Quad-City;0;1;1;--;2
Tulsa;0;0;1;--;1
First period -- Scoring: none. Penalites: none.
Second period -- Scoring: Dmitry Osipov, QC (Alex Globke, Matt Pohlkamp), 15:21. Penalties: none.
Third period -- Scoring: Gergo Nagy, QC (Globke, Willie Raskob), 19:58. Penalties: Alexandre Ranger, Tuls (game misconduct), 10:59; Joey Sides, Tuls (high-sticking), 10:59; Travis Armstrong, QC (hooking), 16:57; Bobby Watson, Tuls (too many men), 17:50.
Shots on goal -- QC 8-7-11--26; Tuls 19-12-11--42. Penalties -- QC 1-2; Tuls 3-14. Power play -- QC 0-2; Tuls 0-1. Saves -- QC (Eric Hartzell 42 shots, 41 saves); Tuls (Devin Williams 26 shots, 24 saves). Three stars -- 1. Gergo Nagy, QC; 2. Dmitry Osipov, QC; 3. Adam Pleskach, Tuls. Referee -- Mike Sheehan. Linesmen -- Michael Houle, Addison Brush. A -- 4,666.
