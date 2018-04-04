Rapid City 4, Quad-City 1
Rapid City;0;1;3;--;4
Quad-City;1;0;0;--;1
First period – Scoring: Matt Pohlkamp, QC (Chris Izmirlian, Alex Globke), 13:00. Penalties: Garrett Klotz, RC (fighting major), 4:14; Travis Armstrong, QC (fighting major), 4:14; Ryan McGrath, QC (tripping), 6:33.
Second period – Scoring: Aaron Boyd, RC (Dante Salituro, Josh Elmes), 8:57. Penalties: Salituro, RC (slashing), 1:22; Willie Raskob, QC (tripping), 18:38.
Third period – Scoring: Alec Baer, RC (Ian Brady), 5:57; Peter Sivak, RC (Baer), 19:10; Brayden Sherbinin, RC (Mitch Nardi, Riley Weselowski), 19:36. Penalties: Boyd, RC (hooking), 1:19; Quentin Shore, QC (high-sticking), 6:34; Klotz, RC (charging major), 11:35; Klotz, RC (game misconduct, unsportsmanlike), 11:35.
Shots on goal – QC 20-20-13—53; RC 14-11-16—41. Penalties – RC 6-26; QC 4-11. Power play – RC 0-3; QC 0-4. Saves – RC (Christian Frey 53 shots, 52 saves); QC (C.J. Motte 40 shots, 37 saves). Three stars – 1. Christian Frey, RC; 2. Alec Baer, RC; 3. C.J. Motte, QC. Referee – Jeff Parker. Linesmen – Rhodes Dolan, Jonathan Sladek. A – 2,866.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.