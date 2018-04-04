Rapid City 4, Quad-City 1

Rapid City;0;1;3;--;4

Quad-City;1;0;0;--;1

First period – Scoring: Matt Pohlkamp, QC (Chris Izmirlian, Alex Globke), 13:00. Penalties: Garrett Klotz, RC (fighting major), 4:14; Travis Armstrong, QC (fighting major), 4:14; Ryan McGrath, QC (tripping), 6:33.

Second period – Scoring: Aaron Boyd, RC (Dante Salituro, Josh Elmes), 8:57. Penalties: Salituro, RC (slashing), 1:22; Willie Raskob, QC (tripping), 18:38.

Third period – Scoring: Alec Baer, RC (Ian Brady), 5:57; Peter Sivak, RC (Baer), 19:10; Brayden Sherbinin, RC (Mitch Nardi, Riley Weselowski), 19:36. Penalties: Boyd, RC (hooking), 1:19; Quentin Shore, QC (high-sticking), 6:34; Klotz, RC (charging major), 11:35; Klotz, RC (game misconduct, unsportsmanlike), 11:35.

Shots on goal – QC 20-20-13—53; RC 14-11-16—41. Penalties – RC 6-26; QC 4-11. Power play – RC 0-3; QC 0-4. Saves – RC (Christian Frey 53 shots, 52 saves); QC (C.J. Motte 40 shots, 37 saves). Three stars – 1. Christian Frey, RC; 2. Alec Baer, RC; 3. C.J. Motte, QC. Referee – Jeff Parker. Linesmen – Rhodes Dolan, Jonathan Sladek. A – 2,866.

