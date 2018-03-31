Quad-City 5, Rapid City 4
Quad-City;2;3;0;--;5
Rapid City;1;0;3;--;4
First period -- Scoring: Andrew Radjenovic, RC (Daniel Leavens), 3:40; Matt Pohlkamp, QC (PP) (Willie Raskob, Chris Izmirlian), 5:34; Tommy Muratore, QC (Connor Reilly), 12:54. Penalties: Brayden Sherbinin, RC (hooking), 5:08; Alex Kromm, RC (slashing), 8:55; Willie Raskob, QC (holding the stick), 13:23.
Second period -- Scoring: Ryan McGrath, QC (Jamie Tardif), 0:27; Nick Bligh, QC (Quentin Shore), 1:55; Izmirlian, QC (Alex Globke, Pohlkamp), 10:48. Penalties: Willie Raskob, QC (delay of game), 17:36.
Third period -- Scoring: Willem Nong-Lambert, RC (Radjenovic), 3:01; Leavens, RC (Radjenovic), 5:17; Radjenovic, RC (Leavens, Adam Marsh), 6:51. Penalties: none.
Shots on goal -- QC 9-16-13--38; RC 15-11-9--35. Penalties -- QC 2-4; RC 2-4. Power play -- QC 1-2; RC 0-2. Saves -- QC (Eric Hartzell 35 shots, 31 saves); RC (Christian Frey 12 shots, 8 saves; Danny Battochio 26 shots, 25 saves). Three stars -- 1. Andrew Radjenovic; 2. Chris Izmirlian; 3. Danny Battochio. Referee -- Mike Zalcman. Linesmen -- Cade Bloomenrader, Michael Miggans.
