Quad-City 4, Cincinnati 3
Cincinnati;0;3;0;--;3
Quad-City;1;1;2;--;4
First period – Scoring: Willie Raskob, QC (Chris Izmirlian, Matt Pohlkamp), 15:00. Penalties: Daniel Muzito-Bagenda, Cincy (hooking), 2:33; Dominic Zombo, Cincy (tripping), 7:58; Winston Day Chief, Cincy (cross-checking), 10:50; Vaclav Karabacek, Cincy (high-sticking), 13:08; Quentin Shore, QC (hooking), 15:43.
Second period – Scoring: Myles Powell, Cincy (Alex Kile, Michael Prapavessis), 7:13; Quentin Shore, QC (Pohlkamp, Raskob), 11:49; Brandon McNally, Cincy (Eric Knodel, Mike Barrett), 13:34; Zombo, Cincy (Anthony Florentino), 16:32. Penalties: Dmitry Osipov, QC (interference), 2:14; Florentino, Cincy (cross-checking), 4:39.
Third period – Scoring: Stanislav Dzakhov, QC (Alexander Kuqali), 0:58; Dzakhov, QC (Jake Bolton, Izmirlian), 6:02. Penalties: Brandon McNally, Cincy (roughing), 18:13; McNally, Cincy (holding), 18:13; Shore, QC (cross-checking), 18:13.
Shots on goal – Cincy 8-14-9—31; QC 23-12-14—49. Penalties – Cincy 7-14; QC 3-6. Power play – Cincy 0-2; QC 1-6. Saves – Cincy (Joseph Raaymakers 49 shots, 45 saves); QC (C.J. Motte 31 shots, 28 saves). Three stars – 1. Stanislav Dzakhov, QC; 2. C.J. Motte, QC; 3. Willie Raskob, QC. Referee – Lucas Martin. Linesmen – Rhodes Dolan, Ian McCambridge. A – 7,014.
