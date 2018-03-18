Kansas City 8, Quad-City 0
Quad-City;0;0;0;--;0
Kansas City;3;4;1;--;8
First period -- Scoring: Jared VanWormer, KC (PP) (Bryce Aneloski, Matt Robertson), 10:56; Corey Durocher, KC (Greg Betzold), 15:28; Jordan Kwas, KC (VanWormer, Durocher), 16:56. Penalties: Gergo Nagy, QC (holding), 3:58; Bryce Aneloski, KC (slashing), 5:29; Chris Izmirlian, QC (holding), 10:11; Kayle Doetzel, KC (roughing), 11:53.
Second period -- Scoring: Robertson, KC (Betzold, Alex Brooks), 6:54; Shawn Pauly, KC (Brooks), 7:31; Pauly, KC (Betzold, John Schiavo), 9:18; Mark Cooper, KC (Schiavo), 15:44. Penalties: Brooks, KC (hooking), 11:35.
Third period -- Scoring: Patch Alber, KC (VanWormer, Durocher), 7:29. Penalties: Connor Reilly, QC (slashing), 15:12; Tyler Elbrecht, KC (slashing), 15:12.
Shots on goal -- QC 6-8-8--22; KC 16-12-8--36. Penalties -- QC 3-6; KC 4-8. Power play -- QC 0-3; KC 1-2. Saves -- QC (C.J. Motte 20 shots, 15 saves; Eric Hartzell 16 shots, 13 saves); KC (Adam Carlson 22 shots, 22 saves). Three stars -- 1. Shawn Pauly, KC; 2. Adam Carlson, KC; 3. Jared VanWormer, KC. Referee -- Jonathan Sitarski. Linesmen -- Michael Houle, Addison Brush. A -- 5,800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.