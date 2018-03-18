Kansas City 8, Quad-City 0

Quad-City;0;0;0;--;0

Kansas City;3;4;1;--;8

First period -- Scoring: Jared VanWormer, KC (PP) (Bryce Aneloski, Matt Robertson), 10:56; Corey Durocher, KC (Greg Betzold), 15:28; Jordan Kwas, KC (VanWormer, Durocher), 16:56. Penalties: Gergo Nagy, QC (holding), 3:58; Bryce Aneloski, KC (slashing), 5:29; Chris Izmirlian, QC (holding), 10:11; Kayle Doetzel, KC (roughing), 11:53.

Second period -- Scoring: Robertson, KC (Betzold, Alex Brooks), 6:54; Shawn Pauly, KC (Brooks), 7:31; Pauly, KC (Betzold, John Schiavo), 9:18; Mark Cooper, KC (Schiavo), 15:44. Penalties: Brooks, KC (hooking), 11:35.

Third period -- Scoring: Patch Alber, KC (VanWormer, Durocher), 7:29. Penalties: Connor Reilly, QC (slashing), 15:12; Tyler Elbrecht, KC (slashing), 15:12.

Shots on goal -- QC 6-8-8--22; KC 16-12-8--36. Penalties -- QC 3-6; KC 4-8. Power play -- QC 0-3; KC 1-2. Saves -- QC (C.J. Motte 20 shots, 15 saves; Eric Hartzell 16 shots, 13 saves); KC (Adam Carlson 22 shots, 22 saves). Three stars -- 1. Shawn Pauly, KC; 2. Adam Carlson, KC; 3. Jared VanWormer, KC. Referee -- Jonathan Sitarski. Linesmen -- Michael Houle, Addison Brush. A -- 5,800.

