Quad-City 5, Kalamazoo 4 (SO)

Kalamazoo;1;1;2;0;0;--;4

Quad-City;1;1;2;0;1;--;5

First period – Scoring: Justin Taylor, K’zoo (PP) (Eric Kattelus, Kyle Blaney), 8:13; Ryan McGrath, QC (Kyle Novak, Alexander Kuqali), 8:22. Penalties: Willie Raskob, QC (holding), 6:38; Kuqali, QC (boarding), 16:51.

Second period – Scoring: Jimmy Mullin, K’zoo (Josh Pitt), 3:53; Stanislav Dzakhov, QC (Travis Armstrong), 16:14. Penalties: Ben Wilson, K’zoo (roughing), 12:28; Nick Bligh, QC (too many men on the ice), 19:22.

Third period – Scoring: Lane Scheidl, K’zoo (Kyle Blaney), 2:20; Matt Pohlkamp, QC (Quentin Shore), 7:25; Brendan Bradley, K’zoo (Pitt), 13:59; Alex Globke, QC (unassisted), 19:32. Penalties: Pohlkamp, QC (slashing), 5:13; Globke, QC (interference), 15:08.

Overtime – Scoring: none. Penalties: Aaron Irving, K’zoo (kneeing major), 3:01; Nick Bligh, QC (illegal stick from bench), 3:01.

Shootout – K’zoo: Justin Taylor, no goal; Danny Moynihan, goal; Josh Pitt, no goal; Tyler Heinonen, no goal; Sean O’Rourke, no goal; Jimmy Mullin, no goal. QC: Matt Pohlkamp, no goal; Kyle Novak, no goal; Quentin Shore, goal; Stanislav Dzakhov, no goal; Nick Bligh, no goal; Chris Izmirlian, goal.

Shots on goal – K’zoo 15-8-11-0—34; QC 10-13-13-2—39. Penalties – K’zoo 2-7; QC 6-12. Power play – K’zoo 1-5; QC 0-2. Saves – K’zoo (Michael Garteig 38 shots, 34 saves); QC (Eric Hartzell 34 shots, 30 saves). Three stars – 1. Alex Globke, QC; 2. Stanislav Dzakhov, QC; 3. Josh Pitt, K’zoo. Referee – Sean Fernandez. Linesmen – Jake Davis, Riley Bowles. A – 5,402.

