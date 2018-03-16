Toledo 3, Quad-City 2
Toledo;0;3;0;--;3
Quad-City;0;0;2;--;2
First period – Scoring: none. Penalties: Colin Jacobs, Tol (tripping), 18:04.
Second period – Scoring: Tyler Barnes, Tol (Parker Reno), 2:32; Shane Berschbach, Tol (Colin Jacobs),7:10; Kyle Bonis, Tol (Beau Schmitz), 19:39. Penalties: Greg Amlong, QC (cross-checking), 8:56.
Third period – Scoring: Jamie Tardif, QC (Travis Armstrong, Chris Izmirlian), 5:54; Quentin Shore, QC (PP) (Jake Bolton, Nick Bligh), 12:58. Penalties: Austen Brassard, Tol (cross-checking), 11:51; Brassard, Tol (fighting major); Alex Globke, QC (fighting major), 11:51.
Shots on goal – Tol 14-23-8—45; QC 15-7-9—31. Penalties – Tol 3-9; QC 2-7. Power play – Tol 0-1; QC 1-2. Saves – Tol (Angus Redmond 31 shots, 29 saves); QC (C.J. Motte 45 shots, 42 saves). Three stars – 1. Kyle Bonis, Tol; 2. C.J. Motte, QC; 3. Alex Globke, QC. Referee – Jeff Parker. Linesmen – Riley Bowles, Ian McCambridge. A – 4,457.
