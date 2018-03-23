Quad-City 3, Tulsa 2

Quad-City;1;1;1;--;3

Tulsa;0;1;1;--;2

First period -- Scoring: Alex Globke, QC (Willie Raskob, Matt Pohlkamp), 10:40. Penalties: Mike McKee, Tuls (high-sticking), 0:24; Jake Bolton, QC (cross-checking), 1:25; Garrett Ladd, Tuls (hooking), 5:43; Jamie Tardif, QC (hooking), 12:58; Joey Sides, Tuls (high-sticking), 16:53.

Second period -- Scoring: Alexandre Ranger, Tuls (Eric Drapluk), 9:30; Tardif, QC (Ryan McGrath), 14:03. Penalties: Greg Amlong, QC (tripping), 5:27.

Third period -- Scoring: Tardif, QC (Raskob, McGrath), 7:25; Steven Kaunisto, Tuls (PP) (Ladd, Tesink), 19:52. Penalties: Amlong, QC (tripping), 2:40; Dylan Hubbs, Tuls (holding), 4:33; Travis Armstrong, QC (hooking), 10:23; Globke, QC (roughing), 14:14; Joe Sides, Tuls (roughing), 14:14; Sides, Tuls (illegal check to head), 14:14; Dmitry Osipov, QC (closing hand on puck), 19:03.

Shots on goal -- QC 10-13-7--30; Tuls 13-19-10--42. Penalties -- QC 7-14; Tuls 6-12. Power play -- QC 0-5; Tuls 1-6. Saves -- QC (C.J. Motte 42 shots, 40 saves); Tuls (Jake Hildebrand 30 shots, 27 saves). Three stars -- 1. Jamie Tardif, QC; 2. C.J. Motte, QC; 3. Eric Drapluk, Tuls. Referee -- Andy Howard. Linesmen -- Michael Houle, Addison Brush. A -- 4,777.

