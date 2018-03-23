Quad-City 3, Tulsa 2
Quad-City;1;1;1;--;3
Tulsa;0;1;1;--;2
First period -- Scoring: Alex Globke, QC (Willie Raskob, Matt Pohlkamp), 10:40. Penalties: Mike McKee, Tuls (high-sticking), 0:24; Jake Bolton, QC (cross-checking), 1:25; Garrett Ladd, Tuls (hooking), 5:43; Jamie Tardif, QC (hooking), 12:58; Joey Sides, Tuls (high-sticking), 16:53.
Second period -- Scoring: Alexandre Ranger, Tuls (Eric Drapluk), 9:30; Tardif, QC (Ryan McGrath), 14:03. Penalties: Greg Amlong, QC (tripping), 5:27.
Third period -- Scoring: Tardif, QC (Raskob, McGrath), 7:25; Steven Kaunisto, Tuls (PP) (Ladd, Tesink), 19:52. Penalties: Amlong, QC (tripping), 2:40; Dylan Hubbs, Tuls (holding), 4:33; Travis Armstrong, QC (hooking), 10:23; Globke, QC (roughing), 14:14; Joe Sides, Tuls (roughing), 14:14; Sides, Tuls (illegal check to head), 14:14; Dmitry Osipov, QC (closing hand on puck), 19:03.
Shots on goal -- QC 10-13-7--30; Tuls 13-19-10--42. Penalties -- QC 7-14; Tuls 6-12. Power play -- QC 0-5; Tuls 1-6. Saves -- QC (C.J. Motte 42 shots, 40 saves); Tuls (Jake Hildebrand 30 shots, 27 saves). Three stars -- 1. Jamie Tardif, QC; 2. C.J. Motte, QC; 3. Eric Drapluk, Tuls. Referee -- Andy Howard. Linesmen -- Michael Houle, Addison Brush. A -- 4,777.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.