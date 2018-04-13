ECHL playoffs

Friday's results

Adirondack 3, Worcester 0, Adirondack leads series 1-0

Manchester 3, Reading 2, 2OT, Manchester leads series 1-0

Toledo 4, Indy 3, 2OT, Toledo leads series 1-0

Allen at Idaho, late

Today's games

Adirondack at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 5 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m., Orlando leads 1-0

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m., series tied 0-0

Allen at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

