ECHL playoffs
Friday's results
Adirondack 3, Worcester 0, Adirondack leads series 1-0
Manchester 3, Reading 2, 2OT, Manchester leads series 1-0
Toledo 4, Indy 3, 2OT, Toledo leads series 1-0
Allen at Idaho, late
Today's games
Adirondack at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Reading at Manchester, 5 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m., Orlando leads 1-0
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m., series tied 0-0
Allen at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
