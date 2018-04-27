ECHL playoffs

Friday's results

Manchester 5, Adirondack 3, Manchester leads series 1-0

Florida 4, Orlando 1, Florida leads series 1-0

Today's games

Manchester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Idaho at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

