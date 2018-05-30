ECHL

Kelly Cup finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Colorado 2, Florida 1

Friday, May 25: Colorado 3, Florida 1

Sunday, May 27: Florida 4, Colorado 3

Wednesday: Colorado 2, Florida 1, OT

Friday: Colorado at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

x-Wednesday: Florida at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 9: Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

