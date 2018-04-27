Prepare to celebrate the upcoming royal wedding with a high English tea cooking class from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. That’s just one of the classes scheduled over the next few weeks in the college’s kitchen at the West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Classes are from 6-9 p.m. and cost $49 each.
A Beautiful English Tea is coming at the perfect time, just a few days before the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry. Enjoy traditional recipes and delicious teas. Class will be held May 14, course number 196785.
Favorite Indian Cuisine presents chicken and potato curry with rice pulao, taught by an Indian chef. Class will be held May 22, course number 197014.
Machine Shed Fare with Shed Chef Jeff Grunder includes creamy baked potato soup, Machine Shed Shedder Melts and an entrée to be determined. Note: this class will be held at Muscatine Community College’s Wilton Center, 1215 Cypress Street, Wilton, Iowa. Class will be held May 23, course number 197550.
Cheesecakes teaches how to make them from scratch in plain, chocolate, vanilla and berry flavors, and includes how to decorate and garnish them like a professional. Class will be held May 29, course number 196776.
Fun with Phyllo brings in the dough with recipes for every course from appetizer to dessert. Participants should bring a container for leftovers. Class will be held June 5, course number 196786.
Cooking with Fresh Herbs shows how to store and keep them fresh along with new recipes for salads, drinks and desserts.These are all new recipes. Class will be held June 11, course number 196775.
For more information about any of the college’s cooking classes go to www.eicc.edu/cooking or to register call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.
