You know the one about the Iowa musician who moved to South Korea after he was randomly featured, for about 15 seconds, in the most-watched-ever episode of South Korean reality television?
Not yet?
Why don’t you let Dave Beck tell the crazy story of “crazy timing.” He’s used to it by now. It’s his life, after all.
After graduating from University of Iowa and studying guitar for a year in Los Angeles, the Bettendorf native, who has played guitar since his mother taught him when he was 11 or so, moved to New York City to pursue his music career.
“As musicians, if you want to do this for a living, you do whatever you can to keep doing it,” Beck said in a phone interview earlier this week ahead of his album-release show Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in Davenport.
Remember that line — “you do whatever you can” — because, in Beck’s story, it’ll come back up.
So, in between writing songs and playing gigs (and in order to pay his bills), Beck worked a barista job at Think Coffee, a busy coffee shop near New York University.
On one particularly busy day, they got this phone call.
“It’s pretty random,” Beck said, beginning his telling of the story from 2009. “So, we got this call from some people asking, ‘Can we come film something in the shop tomorrow? And it was super busy at the time, so we didn’t have time to ask questions and just said, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ We thought they were NYU students or something.”
When the crew came by the next day, Beck remembers thinking, “They don’t look like students.”
Actually, they were the talent and crew from a popular Korean variety show, called “Infinite Challenge.” The show was filming a New York-themed episode, which included a stop at Think Coffee.
“They were doing a day in the life of New York and, you know, ordering a complicated espresso drink was part of that,” Beck said. “What we didn’t realize was this was the most-watched show at the time in South Korea.”
Beck happened to be working behind the counter on that day and he ended up being featured for 10-15 seconds in the episode.
In other words, Beck’s face was suddenly very familiar to South Koreans.
“If you watch it, you just see them speaking in Korean and I’m trying to do my job but I’m also completely lost,” he said. “I was stressed but also just trying to enjoy the moment.”
And, after the episode aired, the coffee shop only got busier.
“We would start to see these tour buses of South Koreans come to the coffee shop,” Beck said. “They would go see the Empire State building, the Statue of Liberty and Think Coffee.”
Just take this line from a September 2012 article in the New York Times: “Think Coffee has left a lasting impression on South Koreans, who can’t seem to get enough of the place.”
The story, which describes Beck as a “quite the celebrity,” near the end, had this headline: “A Coffee Shop, as Seen on TV, Becomes a Must-See for South Koreans.”
Think Coffee then licensed their brand to a company called Seoul Food, which opened several locations in South Korea with the mission of replicating the feel of New York City coffee shops.
For the launch party of the first location that opened overseas, Seoul Food invited Beck to play a rooftop concert.
And?
“I felt like the Korean audience was so much more attentive and nice than the audiences I had been in front of in New York,” he said.
In that moment, Beck thought, “I want to see where this could go.”
Remember what he said earlier about musicians having to do whatever they can?
For Beck, that meant a move to South Korea.
“It felt big” he said. “I probably couldn’t have pointed out South Korea on a map. But I felt like it would be a good and new experience.”
His family’s reaction was perhaps more calm than you’d expect.
“I thought it made a lot of sense,” his mom, Sarah Beck, said.
“I thought, ‘What a great experience,” Beck, who still lives in Bettendorf, said. “When you go to a foreign country, it gives you a wider worldview and you understand new things about yourself. And he already his great connection out there, which made it not as scary.”
It seemed to work out. Beck got a job teaching English to kindergarteners, and, within a year or so, got signed to a record label in South Korea and re-released his first album there.
“I thought I’d stay out there for a year,” Beck, 33, said. “Opportunities kept coming up here and five and a half years later, I’m still here.”
Beck wasn’t done with his TV appearances, either. Last summer, a crew spent three weeks filming a documentary-style show about his musical life.
“It was the equivalent of NBC Primetime or something like that,” Beck said.
In addition, he recently appeared in nine episodes of a TV program for kids called, “Action English.”
Of course, being so far away has limited Beck’s visits back home to the Quad-Cities. He’s currently enjoying a two-week stay here that’s serving as “basically a family reunion,” he said.
And on Thursday, his family and friends will be in the crowd for a show at the Raccoon Motel.
For Sarah Beck, “it will be a special night.”
“It’s been awhile since he’s performed here,” she said.
She’s happy that her son is “pursuing his dream,” no matter where it takes him.
“He has always had this gift for writing,” she said. “I think you’ve got to keep supporting your gift until it doesn’t work out or until it’s time to do something else.”
Based on how things are going so far, there’s plenty more ahead for Beck’s career.
“He just has this life where there are these amazing things that come into his life,” she said. “Like, all of the sudden, he’s on a reality show that’s all about him.”
On the streets of Seoul, by the way, Beck still gets recognized for being the barista at Think Coffee. And he often has to re-tell that story of what it was like to randomly be on TV and, then, move to South Korea.
“To this day,” Beck said. “I haven’t met a single South Korean that hasn’t seen that episode.”