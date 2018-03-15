For the first time since Halloween, a show poster is hanging on the outside of the Daytrotter venue in downtown Davenport.
Daytrotter is known around the world for streaming its unique sessions with up-and-coming and well-known musicians and bands.
Over the past few months, as those sessions continued to go live and the venue's typically vibrant concert calendar continued to be empty, Daytrotter's local followers started to wonder, as social media and marketing director Paige Underwood said, "Where did you guys go?"
It also skipped hosting its multi-day music festival Daytrotter Downs, held in March of 2016 and 2017, this year.
The hiatus from hosting live music at 324 Brady St., Davenport, came from a period of "regrouping," said Johnnie Cluney, Daytrotter's illustrator.
And that period is now over.
Last week, Daytrotter and its sister site Paste Music announced the launch of a new mobile app, which is billed as housing "the world's largest collection of live recorded music."
Daytrotter also announced last week that its website, which had been under a paywall for the last four or so years, would be free to the public again. Plus, after hosting a packed show on Friday, there are four shows planned in April at Daytrotter.
"That's what we've been up to," Underwood said. "We were focused on our website because that's what we're known for."
Underwood said the Daytrotter team felt it "was time to go free again," to keep up with the music streaming landscape. For example, Spotify, offers a free membership.
As sound engineer Ian Harris said it has been a "hurdle" to have the Daytrotter behind a pay wall. Now, users have options for free listening via Daytrotter.
"This is something we've all been working toward and we're really excited about," Harris said. "We think it's a great way to listen to our sessions on-the-go, which is what we want people to do because we put our hearts and souls into them."
What also makes Daytrotter competitive as a streaming platform is its sessions tend to be more stripped down and full of "unplanned moments and spontaneous covers and the artist doing their own thing," said Underwood.
"They have a lot of character to them," she said of the sessions. "It's different than hearing the recorded album version of the song."
The app offers access thousands of sessions recorded at Daytrotter since it was founded in 2006 as well as sessions recorded at Paste Studios in New York.
As of a few months ago, visitors to Daytrotter's Facebook page can watch live videos of the sessions. The videos also appear on Daytrotter's site.
The team keeps busy, typically recording two sessions per day.
Daytrotter's venue, which fits 375 people and was recently outfitted with a couch and more seating, will soon return to being busy, too.
Last month, the company hired a new talent buyer and venue manager Joel Kennedy, who recently moved to the Quad-Cities after living and booking shows in DeKalb, Illinois, and Chicago.
"We needed someone to take on that role," Underwood said. "It's exciting to have music back in that space."
As for what's on the lineup, Kennedy said to expect a variety of genres.
"A lot of clubs have their identity," he said. "But, Daytrotter records all kinds of music. I would like this room to be the live music version of that. We're going to constantly change it up."
Cluney agrees, saying Daytrotter "is not just an indie rock club."
"I think we've been seen as one thing for a long time and people can already see it's different," he said. "I want this venue to feel like its wide open to the public no matter what kind of music you love. We're fans of all kinds of music and we book all kinds of music."