Happy Thursday and (almost) weekend. There's plenty on tap this weekend in the Q-C, including three shows at Davenport venues (the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Daytrotter and the Redstone Room) on Friday night alone.
Read on six recommendations from me to you.
1. An evening with Kevin Smith
You can spend Saturday evening with Kevin Smith, a writer/comedian/podcaster/ film director known for starring in and making movies such as "Clerks," "Chasing Amy," "Dogma," "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back," and "Red State & Tusk." Smith is scheduled to host two Q&A sessions on Saturday at Codfish Hollow, the barn-turned-venue in Maquoketa, Iowa. His first show, set for 7 p.m., is sold out. Tickets are still available for his late show, set for 11 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, $30-35 visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
2. QCSO family concert
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra's family concert this weekend is themed "A Space Odyssey" and features music you might recognize if you're a fan of "Star Wars," "The Jetsons," "Star Trek," "2001: A Space Odyssey" and more. The "otherworldly" sounds of the symphony will be accompanied by NASA videos and narration. The show is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $8-20, are available at qcso.org, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office or by calling 563-322-7276.
3. Rogue Wave at the Stardust
Rogue Wave, an indie folk group based in Oakland, California, has released seven albums since the early 2000s. Its most recent offering is a collection of covers, called "Cover Me," including "Bette Davis Eyes" and "Let My Love Open the Door." In March, Rogue Wave released a remastered version of their "Asleep at Heaven's Gate," in honor of the record's 10-year anniversary. On Sunday, Rogue Wave is set to play that album in its entirety at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. For tickets, $13, visit moellernights.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
4. Kweku Collins at Daytrotter
See Kweku Collins, a 20-year-old rapper/songwriter from Evanston, Illinois, take the Daytrotter stage this weekend. Special guests Soultru and Sons of MARS will open up the show at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, $10, visit daytrotter.com/live-shows.
5. See GGOOLLDD take the stage
See GGOOLLDD, an electro-pop group that previously performed in Davenport in Feb. 2017, with opener Centaur Noir at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, this weekend. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. For tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
6. Monster Jam
When I judged a Monster Jam event back in 2016, I didn't know what to expect. I saw an arena filled with people and some pretty cool monster trucks up close. This weekend, Monster Jam returns to town. See your favorite trucks and drivers at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Taxslayer Center, formerly the iWireless Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. In addition, Party in the Pits, which gives fans the opportunity to see Monster Jam trucks up-close and meet the drivers, is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $18, $23, $33, $40, $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.