Hey y'all. This upcoming weekend is one of those that feels like there's almost too much to do in the Quad-Cities.
Almost.
Between attending a Quad-Cities Big Table discussion and hopefully catching Michigander's return to the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, there's plenty on my calendar for Friday alone. Don't get me started about my already-sizable list of "things I should buy tickets for this summer."
Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though.
This weekend is shaping up to be a good one, whether you want to check out a mixed repertoire performance by Ballet Quad-Cities at the Spotlight Theatre, formerly the Scottish Rite Cathedral, or hunt down a Record Store Day album release at an area record store.
Read on for details about six things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Happy weekend-ing!
1. 'Distinctly Ballet Quad-Cities'
"Defining Dance: Distinctly Ballet Quad-Cities," offers a mixed bag of highlights from the ballet company's repertoire. Pieces include "Rodeo," which Ballet Quad-Cities performed in March 2017, "Swingin’ on the Moon" from June 2015 and more. The performances are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Spotlight Theatre, formerly the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. With a donation ($5 is suggested) to Ballet Quad-Cities' education outreach programs, patrons can also enjoy a dessert bar with beverages at intermission both nights. Plus, following the show on Saturday, join the dancers, staff and board for an after-party, coined the Afterglow, at The Planning Center, 1615 5th Ave., Moline. Tickets, $15 for students/seniors and $25 for general admission, are available at balletquadcities.com or by calling 309-786-3779.
2. Quad-Cities Big Table
Over 500 area establishments are hosting community discussions this weekend as part of the Quad-Cities Big Table, sponsored by Q2030. The mission behind this? To talk with a small group of Quad-Citians around a small table. Haven't signed up for one? Find participating tables at quadcitiesbigtable.com. Plus, the Quad-City Times is hosting a table discussion focused on media perceptions. To join that one, go to quadcitiesbigtable.com and choose “register to join a private table" and look for “Media in the Quad Cities.”
3. Michigander is back
Michigander, the moniker for singer/songwriter Jason Singer, previously headlined February's GAS Feed and Seed Festival in Davenport. Less than two months later, he's back. See Michiganger with Seasaw on Friday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets, $12, visit raccoonmotel.com.
4. Cinema at the Figge
How about an evening filled with craft beer and film? Cinema at the Figge, a free film series, returns this week at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. featuring craft beer provided by Wake Brewing, a short film starts at 6 p.m. and a feature film, "Blue Ruin," will be screened at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
5. The Velies EP release show
The Velies, a Quad-Cities' based pop rock band, will release their latest EP and perform a sample of new and old songs on Saturday at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Special guests include Johnnie Cluney and Jason Carl & The Whole Damn Band. For tickets, $10, visit daytrotter.com/live-shows. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.
6. Bucktown Revue
It's time for another installment of Bucktown Revnue, a variety show done in the tradition of radio programs such as "A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Grand Ole Opry." For Friday's performance, guests will include the Davenport Zither Ensemble, Chris Dunn, the Tangents, Alex Richey and the Bucktown Gals. The show is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Nighswander Junior Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. For more information or to get tickets, which cost $14, call 563-940-0508 or visit bucktown.rustmachine.com/the-next-bucktown-show.