You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Amanda’s Picks

Amanda's picks: 6 things to do this weekend in the Q-C

  • Updated
Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch will headline a show with Shinedown this week at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

1. Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown are currently on a mini-tour together and the rock groups are slated to perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, with special guests Starset and Bad Wolves. Tickets, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000 and the TaxSlayer Center Box Office.

2. OHMME at Daytrotter

See OHMME, an experimental musical duo made up of Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham, this week at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Special guests Subatlantic, Honeycreeper and Haunter will open up the show. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more info, visit daytrotter.com

3. Johnny Cash tribute

You have two chances to see “Man In Black: The Music of Johnny Cash” on Thursday at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse. For the matinee performance, doors open at 11:45 a.m. and lunch is served at noon and the show starts at 1 p.m. Cost is $46.73. For the evening performance, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Reservations for either show may be made at the Circa '21 ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.

4. Oliver Hazard at the Raccoon Motel 

See Olive Hazard, Jenny Lynn Stacy and the Dirty Roosters on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com

5. Yoga at the Figge

Yoga returns to the Figge Art Museum at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All ages and levels are welcome. Register on Eventbrite. The class is free, but donations will be accepted and benefit the Figge Art Museum. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.org

6. Opening Reception & Curator Talk

An opening reception and curator talk tied to the "Where the Wild Things Are," exhibit at the Figge Art Museum is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Figge assistant curator Vanessa Sage will introduce the exhibit, which honors the memory and work of author Maurice Sendak. Admission is free. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Amanda Hancock is a reporter covering food, arts and entertainment in the Quad-Cities (and beyond).

© 2017 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy