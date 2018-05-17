Amanda's picks: 6 things to do this weekend in the Q-C

1. Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown
Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown are currently on a mini-tour together and the rock groups are slated to perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, with special guests Starset and Bad Wolves. Tickets, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000 and the TaxSlayer Center Box Office.
2. OHMME at Daytrotter
See OHMME, an experimental musical duo made up of Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham, this week at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Special guests Subatlantic, Honeycreeper and Haunter will open up the show. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more info, visit daytrotter.com.
3. Johnny Cash tribute
You have two chances to see “Man In Black: The Music of Johnny Cash” on Thursday at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse. For the matinee performance, doors open at 11:45 a.m. and lunch is served at noon and the show starts at 1 p.m. Cost is $46.73. For the evening performance, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Reservations for either show may be made at the Circa '21 ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.
4. Oliver Hazard at the Raccoon Motel
See Olive Hazard, Jenny Lynn Stacy and the Dirty Roosters on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.