1. 'Clue: The Musical'
Your favorite murder mystery board game is coming to a Quad-City stage. "Clue: The Musical" opens this week at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. The interactive musical invites audience members to help solve a mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon. Showtimes include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday as well as March 29-April 1. Tickets cost $16. For more info, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.
2. 'Golden Girls' party
Whether or not you're a longtime fan of "Golden Girls," you can get in on the fun at a themed party at the Davenport Public Library's Fairmount Street Branch, 300 N. Farmount St., Davenport. Throw on your shoulder pads and find out if you're a Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, or Sophia during an afternoon of Golden Girls trivia and crafts, including a table with materials to decorate-your-own shoulder pads. The party is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Davenport Public Library.
3. QCSO Signature Series
The latest installment of the WVIK/QCSO Signature Series featuring violinist Naha Greenholtz is set for this weekend at the Figge Art Museum. The performance is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Figge, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more info, visit qcso.org. It costs $10 for students and $25 for adults.
4. Shawn James at the Raccoon Motel
Shawn James typically fronts The Shapeshifters, a five-piece heavy blues rock band from Fayetteville, Arkansas. On Sunday, he'll perform an acoustic show at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more info, visit raccoonmotel.com.
5. Triple Crown Comedy
Triple Crown Comedy returns to Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, this week. See an array of local and regional comedians perform starting at 9 p.m. Thursday. For more info, visit raccoonmotel.com.
6. Last chance for 'Freaky Friday'
If you haven't checked out "Freaky Friday" at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse yet, time is running out. The musical inspired by two Disney movies — the 1976 version starred Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris and the 2003 movie starred Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis — is wrapping up its run at Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. See it at 7:45 p.m. Friday or Saturday. For evening performances, dinner is served at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $29.40 to $51.98.