Happy last weekend of May, ya'll.
There's plenty on tap in the coming days, including a handful of chances to see live music outside.
If you also want to catch live music from the comfort of your iPhone or computer, then let me fill you on something.
We launched Paper Jams, our mini-concert series here in the Quad-City Times newsroom, a few weeks ago and we've hosted artists and bands such as Elizabeth Moen, The Way Down Wanderers and, most recently, Mountain Swallower. You can watch these unique sessions live — or later on — on our Facebook page, our website and on YouTube. They clock in at less than 15 minutes and I can confirm they're a great way to accompany a lunch or coffee break. Plus, they offer a taste of the live music that's available at a variety of venues every day in the Quad-Cities.
Look out for our Paper Jams with Condor & Jaybird, a Quad-City based band, around noon on Friday. Then, Yes You Are, a band from Kansas City that's likely most known for its hit, "HGX," is set to play a couple songs here at 10 a.m. Saturday. Yes You Are is playing on Friday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets to that show, with opener Halfloves, visit raccoonmotel.com.
On the topic of Paper Jams, let me tell about another one coming up that I'm looking forward to: Lissie, the Rock Island-born folk/rock singer, will be here in our newsroom on Friday, June 1.
Anyway, back to this weekend. Here are six ideas for fun from me to you.
1. Shilpa Ray at Raccoon Motel
Shilpa Ray is a New Jersey-born and New York-based punk rock musician. Her latest album, called "Door Girl," is packed with stories from her years living in New York City, including the nightlife, riding the Subway and her experience, fittingly, working the door of different bars. She's currently on a summer tour supporting the record and will make a stop on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The night of music, which also features Brother Elsey and Quad-City based singer Liv Carrow, starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, which cost $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show, visit raccoonmotel.com.
2. The Candymakers outside RIBCO
I first saw the Candymakers perform outside in downtown Davenport during the Quad-City Times Bix Street Fest. And they blew me away. I've marked on my calendar a few occasions this summer in which The Candymakers, a Quad-City based soul/pop group fronted by Alan Sweet, will be playing, including the band's Live@Five show outside the River Music Experience center June 15. Meanwhile, though, the Candymakers are slated to headline this weekend outside the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The all-ages shows is set to start at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $5 at the gate.
3. Good Maker's Market
If you're up for a trip outside of the metro Quad-Cities this weekend, I'd recommend checking out the Good Maker's Market, an indie arts and crafts fair where, twice a year, you can find a bunch of homemade, vintage, rusty and/or junky goods in one place. Basically, it's "just good people, good goods," as the organizers say. The Good Maker's Market features an array of unique arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and live music from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1195 210th Tipton, Iowa. Admission costs $5. For more info, facebook.com/Goodmakersmarket.
4. Comedy brewery tour
Are you a fan of comedy and craft beer? Well, then, you may also be a fan of the Comedy Brewery Tour's stop this weekend at Front Street Brewery, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. The event features sets from comedians from New York and Los Angeles in the comfort of your neighborhood brewery. The comedy will start at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $14 and are available on eventbrite.com.
5. 'Some Girl(s)' at Playcrafters
Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents 'Some Girl(s),' a play by written by Neil LaBute, this weekend. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Tickets cost $8. To reserve your spot, call 309-762-0330 or visit playcrafters.com.
6. Summer music series
The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire has an outdoor patio that's an idyllic spot for sipping something locally-made and catching an up-close view of the Mississippi River. Luckily for us, the distillery and its bar, Cody Road Cocktail House, will be hosting a summer music series this season. On tap this weekend is tunes from Karl Beatt from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.