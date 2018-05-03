1. An Evening with Joshua Bell
Joshua Bell will perform tonight as part of a Quad-City Symphony Orchestra special event gala concert. The celebrated violinist is set to play Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture” and “Symphony No. 7” and Bruch’s “Violin Concerto No. 1” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets, $33-98, visit qcso.org, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office or call 563-322-7276.
2. Wayne Baker Brooks with Kevin B.F. Burt
Wayne Baker Brooks, a legendary blues musician, is slated to play the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport this week with Kevin B.F. Burt opening up the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. General admission costs $17 and VIP tickets cost $50. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
3. Wilderado at Raccoon Motel
See Wilderado and FOXTRAX on Sunday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $17 on the day of the show. For tickets, visit raccoonmotel.com.
4. The Suffers at the Stardust
The Suffers, an eight-piece soul ensemble based in Houston, will perform Friday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Special guest Krystal Metcalfe will open up the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets costs $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. For more info, visit moellernights.com.
5. KenTACO Derby Party
On Saturday, the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo will collide during the KenTACO Derby Party at the Mississippi River Distilling Company, the distillery in LeClaire, Iowa. Watch the Derby in a big-screen and enjoy signature cocktails, a taco bar, games and prizes for the best Derby hat, best sombrero and best KenTACO Derby hat, VIP tickets, $20, are available at eventbrite.com.
6. The Way Down Wanderers
The Way Down Wanderers, a six-piece bluegrass band from Central Illinois, are set to play on Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, with opener Kind Country. Tickets costs $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org.