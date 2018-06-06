1. Pride Parade
The first-ever Quad-Cities Unity Pride Parade, presented by QC Pride, is set to bring a whole lot of pride to the Quad-City streets this weekend. The parade, the final event of the inaugural Quad-Cities Unity Pride Week, starts at noon Saturday at the intersection of 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport and ending at 3rd Avenue and 22nd Street in Rock Island. For more info, visit qcunitypride.org. Admission is free.
2. Q-C Music Guild presents 'Mame'
Quad-City Music Guild's production of "Mame" opens Friday at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. The show, centered around the "madcap world" of Mame Dennis, an eccentric woman living in The Great Depression era in New York City. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as well as 7:30 p.m. June 14-16 and 2 p.m. June 17. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for children. For tickets, call 309-762-6610 or visit qcmusicguild.com.
3. Real Estate at Codfish Hollow
Real Estate, a five-piece rock band based in Brooklyn, New York, will be performing on Friday at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa. Openers include Habibi and Twinsmith. For tickets, $20-$25, and more info, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
4. Ballet Under the Stars
This weekend, Ballet Quad-Cities offers its annual gift to the community —three free nights of beautiful ballet outside — at Lincoln Park Classical Theatre, 1120 40th St., Rock Island. Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
5. Gumbo Ya Ya
Gumbo Ya Ya is back. The one-day outdoor festival filled with music, food, drinks and more Mardi Gras-themed fun is set for Saturday in downtown Rock Island. The musical lineup features the Backwater Bayou Band, Cedric Burnside, Zydeco Voodoo and the Jack Brass Band. Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $9.
6. Show at The Spotlight
A two weekend-run of "All The Great Books (Abridged)," continues this weekend at The Spotlight Theatre, formerly the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The play tasks three actors with teaching the audience “everything they need to know about western literature in 90 minutes." Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 1800 7th Ave. Moline. For tickets, $20, visit thespotlighttheatreqc.com.