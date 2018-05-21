1. Elizabeth Cook at RME
Country musician Elizaebeth Cook, who released her latest album — and first in six years — in June 2016, is slated to perform Wednesday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Special guest Caleb Caudle will open up the show. For tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Redstone Room, $12
2. Matthew Logan Vasquez at Raccoon Motel
Matthew Logan Vasquez is back in Davenport for a show this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Openers include Parker Gispert and Brett Newski. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more info, visit raccoonmotel.com.
6 p.m. Sunday, Raccoon Motel, $15-$20
3. Comedy show
The Speakeasy Laugh Hard Comedy Show is back on this week at the Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. A variety of area comedians will perform. Tickets cost $3 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
7 p.m. Friday, The Speakeasy, $3
4. Shilpa Ray at Raccoon Motel
Also at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel this week is a show featuring Shilpa Ray, a New Jersey-born punk rock musician. See her, along with Brother Elsey and Quad-City based singer Liv Carrow, on Saturday at the Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets, $10 in advance, visit raccoonmotel.com.
6 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $10-$15
5. The Candymakers outside RIBCO
It's about time for an outdoor concert. The Candymakers will headline a show Friday outside the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The all-ages shows is set to start at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $5 at the gate.
8 p.m. Friday, RIBCO, $5
6. 'Jerry Maguire' at the Putnam
In honor of "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," the blockbuster exhibit that continues through June 3 at the Putnam Museum in Davenport, you can see some of the best football movies each week there. That includes Saturday's screening of the ever-quotable "Jerry Maguire." If you buy a ticket to the exhibit, a movie ticket costs $5. Individual tickets to see the movie are $8.50 for adults, $7 for youth and $7.50 for seniors, military and college students. For the full lineup of movies and to buy tickets, visit http://www.putnam.org/Movies/Featured/Football-Classics.
3 p.m. Saturday, Putnam Museum, $7.50-$8.50
7. Artist Talk: Steve Banks
Ahead of the opening of the exhibit "Steve Banks: Pop Culture Palimpsest," at the Figge Art Museum on June 9, artist Steve Banks will take visitors behind the scenes on Thursday. See his artistic process at work during the installation of his exhibit. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.com.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum. Free
8. Wax On Wax Off Wednesdays
8-11 p.m. Wednesday, Wake Brewing. Free
9. Art exhibit at Quad-City Arts
If you haven't yet checked out the latest exhibit at the Quad-City Arts gallery, you still have time. The exhibit, featuring the mixed media work by artists David Balluff, of Bettendorf, and Greg Dickinson, of Clinton, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The gallery's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free. For more info, visit quadcityarts.com.
Through June 22, Quad-City Arts gallery. Free