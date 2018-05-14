1. Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown
Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown are hitting the road together this month for a short-run tour. The rock bands previously co-headlined a massive arena tour in 2016. The groups will perform this weekend at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, with special guest include Starset and Bad Wolves. Tickets, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000 and the TaxSlayer Center Box Office.
6 p.m. Friday, TaxSlayer Center, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50
2. Justin Townes Earle at Codfish Hollow
'Tis the season for Codfish Hollow shows. Start off your week by seeing country singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle at Codfish Hollow, the barn/music venue in Maquoketa, Iowa. The musician kicked off his month-long solo tour last week. Special guests include Blake Brown and the Driftless Sisters. For tickets and more info, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
8 p.m Monday, Codfish Hollow, $25
3. Traveller at Codfish Hollow
Also at Codfish Hollow this week is a show featuring country/Americana trio Traveller, a group formed by solo artists Jonny Fritz, Robert Ellis and Cory Chisel. This super group of friends/songwriters just released its debut album, called "Western Movies" and have only a handful of shows planned so far. Openers include Izaak Opatz and Dusk. For tickets and more info, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Codfish Hollow, $20-$25
4. OHME at Daytrotter
See OHMME, an experimental musical duo made up of Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham, this week at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Special guests Subatlantic, Honeycreeper and Haunter will open up the show. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more info, visit daytrotter.com.
7 p.m. Friday, Daytrotter, $8-$10
5. 'The Colorful World of Carousels'
Step inside "The Colorful World of Carousels," the new exhibit that opened Sunday and runs through Oct. 21 at the German American Heritage Center. The exhibit features pieces crafted by the world-renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. The center's hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission costs $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens, $3 for children 5-17 years and is free for children younger than 5 years and members.
Open now, German American Heritage Center, $3-$5
6. LPs & Libations
Check out a new event at the Davenport Public Library: LPs and Libations. At this free after-hours event, attendees can taste samples of local beer, wine, and other local products while discovering the free resources, services, and programs available at the Davenport Public Library, 321 N. Main St., Davenport. Plus, records will be spun thanks to Ragged Records. For more info, visit davenportlibrary.com.
6 p.m. Friday, Davenport Public Library. Free admission
7. Charly Bliss at the Raccoon Motel
New York City-based band Charly Bliss will perform Tuesday with opener Skating Polly at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets, $12, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $12
8. Magic show at Circa
Quad-City magician David Casas is set to perform on Friday at the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Tickets may be reserved at the Circa '21 ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.
6 p.m. Friday, Circa '21, $18-$20
9. Johnny Cash tribute
Also at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse this week are two chances to see “Man In Black: The Music of Johnny Cash” on Thursday. For the matinee performance, doors open at 11:45 a.m. and lunch is served at noon and the show starts at 1 p.m. Cost is $46.73. For the evening performance, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Reservations for either show may be made at the Circa '21 ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.
1 and 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Circa '21, $46.73 and $25-$30