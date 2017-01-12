There’s a reason Bill Myatt had stayed away from this musical for nearly 30 years.
Besides the fact that “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street ” is a dark story — filled with murder, gore and black humor — and not the typical high school play, Myatt knew it would also be technically, and musically, challenging for a bunch of teenagers to pull off.
“It’s a bucket list show,” Myatt said. “It’s one of those things I always wanted to do, but never felt we had a wide enough swath of talented people to make it happen.”
He had felt that way since 1990 when he started as the Pleasant Valley High School drama department director.
Until this school year.
“We had so much strength in this class that I pulled the trigger,” he said. “It was time to take on Sweeney and just see what happened.”
After months of grueling rehearsals and long hours, the students performed “Sweeney Todd” in November at the Iowa State Thespian Festival. It was one of six programs selected to perform at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Nebraska in June.
That’s a rare honor, Myatt said. A PVHS production was last selected to perform at the international festival in 2009.
“It’s the curse of the high school show that everyone and their mom and dad think it’s the most wonderful thing,” he said. “To have professionals saying they’re good is really valuable — it’s true validation.”
It’s validating for students such as senior Sally Walker, who had an ensemble role in “Sweeney Todd.”
“Not a lot of high school programs want to do a show so gory and that’s so draining,” Walker, 18, a self-described “proud mama” of her drama classmates, said. “We thought if we really put our minds to it, we could pull it off. To know we did it is a rewarding feeling.”
Paying it forward
Successfully performing “Sweeney Todd” isn’t the only thing on Myatt’s bucket list this semester.
Last week, his crew put on a student-run show called “What Happened After Once Upon a Time” for elementary school students Thursday and for the public Saturday. Getting the younger generation involved is a tradition Myatt started in the 1990s and one he hopes to keep growing.
For example, PVHS's Spartan Summer Theatre camp, geared toward children from kindergarten through high school has seen more and more students over the years, he said. This summer, campers will put on "The Lion King Experience Jr."
“It’s paying it forward,” he said. “For some kids, this is their first introduction into theater and we want it to be a good one.”
Myatt also wants to provide high school students the opportunity to not only perform, but direct, design costumes and sets and lead theater workshops for younger students.
Taking on a leadership role off the stage was a first for Walker, who directed “What Happened After Once Upon a Time.”
“I remember seeing a show like that for the first time at that age and thinking that this is the most magical thing — it's just straight magic,” said Walker, who hopes to pursue theater management in college next year. “Theater has given me every confidence I have today and I love that I keep learning different sides of it."
On the horizon
PVHS has several performances coming up including “Twelve Angry Jurors” on February 24-25, a student improv comedy night March 30, “Leaving Iowa” on April 21-22 and "Fatal Fifties Affair" on May 14. After that, they'll spend a week or so with brush-up rehearsals on "Sweeney Todd" before performing to a crowd of thousands in June.
For seniors such as Myatt’s son Zach, the final shows on the calendar have a bittersweet feeling.
“Being part of this got me out of my shell and taught me to be more expressive,” said Zach Myatt, who plans to minor in theater at Augustana College. “You break that barrier when you perform in front of people. And then you just want to keep being on stage."
It's Bill Myatt's "biggest goal" to give students plenty, and a variety, of chances to do that.
“High school students need a home in the school,” he said. “For these students, it’s theater. They’re all taking part in telling the same story and there is a sense of community in that.”