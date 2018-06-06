Four local institutions are coming together to bring opera back to the Quad-Cities this weekend.
The Genesius Guild, Opera@Augustana, Opera Quad-Cities and St. Ambrose University's music department are joining together to present Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” on Friday and Sunday in Allaert Auditorium at St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center.
Previously, summer opera productions sponsored by Genesius Guild and Opera@Augustana were held in Rock Island’s Lincoln Park. Opera Quad-Cities last put on a fully-staged production in 2008 at the Adler Theatre.
Ahead of this weekend's performances, Quad-City Times photographer John Schultz checked out a recent rehearsal of "The Marriage of Figaro" an left with a collection of sneak-peek photos.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free for students, $18 for seniors and $21 for adults. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
— Amanda Hancock