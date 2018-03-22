“Alice in Wonderland” wasn’t Ballet Quad-Cities’ first choice for its spring show.
They had planned on teaming up with Orchestra Iowa to present “Cinderella,” until both organizations learned that the touring Broadway production of “Cinderella” would be stopping in Davenport in March.
As Ballet Quad-Cities founder said, “We couldn’t do ‘Cinderella’ right after they did it. It wouldn’t have worked.’”
So, about this time last year, Cook and artistic director Courtney Lyon were scrambling to pick something else.
“You know, we just starting Google-ing things,” Lyon said. “That’s what you do in those situations.”
They landed on “Alice in Wonderland,” which is accompanied by a Tchaikovsky musical score.
“We didn’t really have another option,” Cook said. “It was out of necessity.”
It’s safe to say it wasn’t a low-stress time in the Rock Island ballet studio.
“It felt like we had about two days to completely shift our focus and planning,” Lyon said. “We were starting from scratch with all of it. We both felt overwhelmed, like, ‘How are we going to do this?’”
They were determined to find a way to make it work.
Lyon, who was charged with coming up with new choreography for the ballet, started by getting a copy of “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland,” the 1865 novel written by Lewis Carroll.
She went through the book word for word. She underlined passages, highlighted phrases and occasionally spilled coffee on the pages. She read lines that stood out to her to the company’s dancers and they came up with movements that would make sense. She watched the Disney version of the movie as well as the Tim Burton version and looked for takeaways.
Lyon and Ballet Quad-Cities' 11 professional dancers brainstormed about how to present the characters — such as the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts — and how to communicate popular scenes and references such as “Off with their heads” and “Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
At some point, “the light bulb just went off,” she said.
“We realized because this was new for us that we could be as creative as we wanted,” Lyon said. “We could really do anything with it.”
“I think what a lot of people may not realize is that we come up with all of this,” she added. “We don’t get a book with the choreography. This is not something we’re buying. This is something we create.”
For example, in the scene featuring the Cheshire Cat and the Tea Party, Lyon came up with a movement that had dancers sliding off of a folding table and then hiding partly behind the table in various ways to create a form that resembled the Cheshire Cat.
During rehearsal, Lyon sent a text with photos to her boss, Cook, to ask, “Is this too weird? Is this too over the top for Ballet Quad-Cities?”
After Cook saw the scene, she said, “Let’s just go for it.”
“You know, we had all these huge ideas we thought we would have to do, like backdrops and all these props,” Cook said. “But we realized we didn’t have to have so much extra stuff. We could rely on great lighting and great dancing. That way, the dancers don’t get lost.”
Any extra stuff in the stripped-down show is there for a reason. Armed with a Riverboat Development Authority grant of $25,000, Ballet Quad-Cities ordered one-of-a-kind headpieces for the dancers to wear to represent different characters.
“It’s part of the fun,” Cook said. “You can be as creative as you want and use things nobody else would have ever thought of.”
The final product is what Cook calls “our best effort yet.”
And she’s excited for Quad-Citians to see it on Saturday at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
After their performance of "Alice in Wonderland" with Orchestra Iowa at Cedar Rapids’ Paramount Theatre last weekend, the 1,200 people in the audience were laughing and clapping so much that the backstage crew couldn't hear Lyon telling them — through her headset — to close the curtain.
"I've never seen anything like that," Lyon said.
Part of that reaction, Cook said, comes from surprising people in the audience who were expecting just another performance of "Alice in Wonderland."
“It’s funny and very dreamy and these dancers have made it their own,” Cook said. “From the minute Alice goes down the rabbit hole, it’s nothing like you would ever think.”