The Beach Boys, with special guests The Boat Drunks, will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Tickets for $39.50 and $69.50 go on sale June 1. Patrons also can buy a pre-show dinner experience with Mike Love for $65 per person. Space is limited and a separate concert ticket is required to enter dinner.
Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, 800-745-3000 and ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more receive special discounts by calling 309-277-1356.
Since their inception more than 40 years ago, the Beach Boys have released a stream of hit singles and sold millions of albums including "Kokomo," "Fun Fun Fun," "Help Me Rhonda," "Surfin' U.S.A.," "Good Vibrations" and "Wouldn't It Be Nice."
In 1988, the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2001, the band was honored at the Grammy Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
They have performed more shows than any other major rock act.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Jeffrey Foskett, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love and Scott Totten, continue the iconic band's legacy. Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Johnston joined The Beach Boys in 1965, replacing Glenn Campbell, who filled in for Brian Wilson,on vocals/bass when he retired from touring.