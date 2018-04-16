Best of the week: 9 fun things to do this week in the Q-C
1. Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band, a 12-piece rock 'n' roll collective led by husband-and-wife duo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, will perform this week at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $32.50, $47.50, $59.50, $79.50, are on available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000. Ticket prices will go $5 on the day of the show.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Adler Theatre, $32.50-$79.50
2. Quad-Cities Big Table
During the Quad-Cities Big Table, sponsored by Q2030, thousands of Quad-Citians will gather in small groups around small tables. The goal? To talk. On Friday and Saturday, hundreds of area businesses and residents will host 10-seat table discussions with the goal of talking, sharing ideas and imagining the future of the Quad-Cities. You're invited. To sign up, visit quadcitiesbigtable.com.
Friday and Saturday, various locations. Free
3. Michigander
During Michigander's set at February's GAS Feed and Seed Festival in Davenport, Jason Singer, who fronts the band, announced from the Village Theatre stage that he'd back in April. It's time for his return already. See Michiganger with Seasaw on Friday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets, $12, visit raccoonmotel.com.
6 p.m. Friday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, $12
4. Caroline Rose at RME
Singer-songwriter Caroline Rose released her second album, called "Loner," in February and she's making a stop early next week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, to show off some of her new indie pop/rock tunes. Stretch out your weekend with this show, which also features the Go Rounds, on Tuesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Redstone Room, $10-$12
5. Story Show
There won't be any bands on the Raccoon Motel stage on Wednesday. Instead, Quad-Citians will take the stage to share their stories. The event is the first in a new monthly "Story Show" series, which invites the public to tell stories prompted by a different theme. Wednesday's theme is "Party Foul." "That's all the direction we'll give," event organizers wrote on Facebook. "It's up to our storytellers to fill in the blanks." The series is presented by Moeller Nights, Hive Event Consulting and the Midwest Writing Center. For tickets, $10, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, $10
6. The Velies EP release show
The Velies, a Quad-Cities' based pop rock band, will release their latest EP and perform a sample of their new and old songs on Friday at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Special guests include Johnnie Cluney and Jason Carl & The Whole Damn Band. For tickets, $10, visit daytrotter.com/live-shows. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.
8 p.m. Friday, Daytrotter, $10
7. Cinema at the Figge
Cinema at the Figge, a free film series, returns this week at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. featuring craft beer provided by Wake Brewing, a short film starts at 6 p.m. and a feature film, "Blue Ruin," will be screened at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
5 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum. Free
8. Record Store Day
Record Store Day, founded in 2007, is an annual celebration of independent record stores that each year includes hundreds of special releases. You can join the festivities at Quad-City based record stores such as Ragged Records in downtown Davenport and Co-op Records, which has locations in Davenport and Moline. Ragged Records, 418 E 2nd St, Davenport, will host live music 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with deals throughout the day. For more info, visit facebook.com/raggedrecords.
9 a.m. Saturday, Ragged Records. Free
9. Dueling pianos
The Windy City Dueling Pianos, a touring two-piano act from Chicago, is headed back to The Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For advance tickets, visit thecirca21speakeasy.com.
7 p.m. Friday, The Speakeasy, $12