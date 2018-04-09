1. See the 'Cat Daddy' live
You may know Jackson Galaxy as the host of TV show "My Cat From Hell," which airs on Animal Planet. Galaxy, known as the "Cat Daddy," brings his "Total Cat Mojo Live" to the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, this weekend. The animal advocate and cat behavior consultant will share advice and knowledge including some information found in his latest book “Total Cat Mojo: The Ultimate Guide to Life With Your Cat,” which came out in October. Tickets, $28, $38, $53, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office or by phone at 800-745-3000.
8 p.m. Friday, Adler Theatre, $28-$53
2. Krista Tippett talks 'Becoming Wise'
Krista Tippett, host of public radio’s "On Being" and author of several books including "Becoming Wise: An Inquiry in the Mystery and Art of Living," will be in the Quad-Cities to speak during what organizer WVIK, the public radio station based in Rock Island, bills as an evening of community and collaboration. "Becoming Wise: an intelligent conversation about faith, health, and compassion," features a panel discussion with Rabbi Henry Karp, Temple Emanuel; Lisa Killinger, Palmer College of Chiropractic; Marlin Whitmer, Genesis Health Befriender; and the Rev. Jay Wolin,Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities. It's slated for Thursday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the panel discussion starts at 6:30 p.m. The keynote address with Tippett will start at 7:45 p.m. For tickets, $27, visit eventbrite.com.
6 p.m. Thursday, RiverCenter, $27
3. Caitlin Rose at the Raccoon Motel
Caitlin Rose, a Nashville-based country/indie folk singer, hasn't released an album since 2013 and she has toured intermittently since then — until now. In February, Rose announced her month-long headlining tour, which kicks off Friday and includes a stop at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Saturday. Openers include The Kernal and the Michigan Rattlers. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, $12, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $12
4. Pub Crawl of Justice
Looking for your next pub crawl? The Davenport Public Library has that covered. The Main Library, 321 Main St., Davenport, will host "Crawl of Justice," a villains and heroes-themed pub crawl through downtown Davenport set for Thursday. To participate, check in at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Stops include Endless Brews, Boozies, Analog Arcade Bar and more. Cost is $10. Register at the library or online at events.davenportlibrary.org. Proceeds will go toward Proudly sponsored by the Friends of the Daveport Public Library. Don't forget to wear your favorite hero or villain costume.
6 p.m. Thursday, various locations, $10
5. The Nirvana Experience
You can hear your favorite Nirvana songs, such as "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come as You Are," live this weekend. The Nirvana Experience, a tribute band from Houston, Texas, is slated to perform on Saturday at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets are $15 and available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com.
8 p.m. Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, $15
6. Geographer at Daytrotter
Geographer, the synth pop/indie rock band from San Francisco, California, and fronted by Mike Deni, will headline a show this week at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Openers include joan and Pulsing. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, $12, visit daytrotter.com.
8 p.m. Friday, Daytrotter, $12
7. An evening with Nick Moss Band
Spend an evening with Nick Moss, the Chicago blues guitarist, singer and songwriter, and his backing band this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Friday. For tickets, $12 in advance and $15 at the door, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, $12 in advance and $15 at the door
8. Meet the Iowa Arts Council fellows
The newest Iowa Arts Council fellows include a writer who hosts a podcast about writing, a filmmaker, a musician and an art teacher. You can meet all five of the artists, who are currently crisscrossing the state displaying and discussing their work, this week at the Figge art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more info, visit figgeartmusuem.org.
The artists include:
- River Breitbach, a Dubuque musician who tours the Midwest and produces videos about Iowa musicians
- Jennifer Drinkwater, a community-art specialist at Iowa State University
- Jack Meggers, a Des Moines filmmaker
- Lee Running, an art teacher at Grinnell College
- Rachel Yoder, an Iowa City writer who hosts a podcast about writing and publishes a literary journal
2 p.m. Saturday, Figge Art Museum. Free
9. Wax Wednesday
You have another chance to mix drinking craft beer with listening to vinyl records. Wax Wednesday, a free event presented weekly by River Music Experience, is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday. A variety of records will be spun and craft brews will be on tap at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free