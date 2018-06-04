1. 'Book of Mormon'
You have seven chances to see "The Book of Mormon" this week in the Quad-Cities. The musical, which has won nine Tony Awards begins its run here on Tuesday. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are $58, $88, $98 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
Tuesday-Sunday, Adler Theatre, $58, $88, $98
2. Pride Parade
The first-ever Quad-Cities Unity Pride Parade, presented by QC Pride, is set for this weekend. The parade, the final event of the inaugural Quad-Cities Unity Pride Week, starts at noon Saturday at the intersection of 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport and ending at 3rd Avenue and 22nd Street in Rock Island. For more info, visit qcunitypride.org.
Noon Saturday, starts in downtown Davenport. Free
3. Real Estate at Codfish Hollow
Real Estate, a five-piece rock band based in Brooklyn, New York, will be performing on Friday at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa. Openers include Habibi and Twinsmith. For tickets and more info, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
8 p.m. Friday, Codfish Hollow, $20-$25
4. Figge Underground
Go underground at the Figge Art Museum. The museum is hosting a party, featuring art, music from The Tripp Brothers, food, drinks and more, is set for Saturday in the concrete garage under the building at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. All proceeds from the event with go toward education and outreach programs at the Figge. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.com.
9 p.m. Saturday, Figge Art Museum, $15-$20
5. 'The Marriage of Figaro'
Summer opera is back in the Quad-Cities. The Genesius Guild, Opera at Augustana, Opera Quad-Cities and St. Ambrose University's music department are joining together to present Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” on Friday and Sunday in Allaert Auditorium at St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center. Previously, summer opera productions sponsored by Genesius Guild and Opera@Augustana were held in Rock Island’s Lincoln Park. Admission is free for students, $18 for seniors and $21 for adults.
7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Galvin Fine Arts Center, $18-$21
7. Gumbo Ya Ya
Celebrate this weekend with Gumbo Ya Ya, a one-day outdoor festival filled with music, food, drinks and more Mardi Gras-themed fun. The musical lineup features the Backwater Bayou Band, Cedric Burnside, Zydeco Voodoo and the Jack Brass Band. Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Rock Island.
4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Rock Island, $9
8. Rock Island Artists Market
The Rock Island Artists Market, featuring a variety and arts and crafts vendors, is back this weekend. The market is slated for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. Admission is free.
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques. Free
9. Buffalo Gospel
See the Milwaukee-based country music group Buffalo Gospel on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets, $12, visit raccoonmotel.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $12