1. Brad Paisley
Country music superstar Brad Paisley, known for songs such as "Remind Me," "Waitin' on a Woman" and "She's Everything," is playing at the TaxSlayer Center, formerly the iWireless Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, this weekend. Paisley will be joined by special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell on Saturday. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or the TaxSlayer Center Box Office.
7 p.m. Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, $29.99, $59.99, $99.99, $129.99
2. Ballet Q-C presents 'Alice in Wonderland'
Ballet Quad-Cities will present an "Alice in Wonderland" performance this weekend at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This world premiere production features your favorite characters such as Alice, the White Rabbit the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts brought to the stage and accompanied by Orchestra Iowa performing Tchaikovsky's score.
Join the dancers and musicians for an afterglow party following the 8 p.m. performance in the lobby of Hotel Blackhawk. For more info, visit balletquadcities.com. Tickets, $12 and $22, are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Adler Theatre Box Office.
2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $12-$22
3. QCSO Signature Series
The latest installment of the WVIK/QCSO Signature Series featuring violinist Naha Greenholtz is set for this week at the Figge Art Museum. The performance is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Figge, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more info, visit qcso.org.
2 p.m. Sunday, Figge Art Museum, $10 for students and $25 for adults
4. Vita and the Woolf and more at the Raccoon Motel
See Vita and the Woolf, the Philadelphia-based pop band fronted by Jennifer Pague with special guests Grace and Rachel and Beth Bombara this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For tickets, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, $10
5. Wax Wednesday
Wax Wednesday, an event that pairs beer and vinyl records presented by River Music Experience, returns this week. A variety of records will be spun and craft brews will be on tap at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free
6. Wax on wax off Wednesday
8-11 p.m. Wednesday, Wake Brewing. Free
7. Football movie at the Putnam
In honor of the Putnam Museum's latest blockbuster exhibit, "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," a range of football movies are showing each week at the museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This week, there's a screening of "Leatherheads" scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. If you buy a ticket to the exhibit, a movie ticket costs $5. Individual tickets to see the movie are $8.50 for adults, $7 for youth and $7.50 for seniors, military and college students. For the full lineup of movies and to buy tickets, visit http://www.putnam.org/Movies/Featured/Football-Classics.
3 p.m. Saturday, Putnam Museum, $7.50-$8.50
8. Triple Crown Comedy
If you need a dos of comedy this week, check out Triple Crown Comedy, featuring sets from local and regional comedians, at the Triple Crown and Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Admission is free. For tickets and more info, visit raccoonmotel.com.
9 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel. Free
9. Three jam bands at RME
See EGi, Chachuba, a four-piece "jamtronica" band from Chicago and the Tripp Brothers this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, $10-$12