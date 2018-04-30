1. Village in Bloom Festival
The Village of East Davenport will soon get a splash of art, color and more during the sixth annual Village in Bloom, the festival for the arts honoring Isabel and John Bloom. The fest is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Student sculptures made with recycled materials supporting the theme of "Life on the Farm,” will be on display along with work by students who participated in the high school sculpting contest. Festivities also include live performances, face painting, mural making, art activities and exhibits of Isabel and John Bloom’s artwork. Admission is free. For more info, visit villageinbloom.org.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, East Village of Davenport. Free
2. An Evening with Joshua Bell
Joshua Bell, one of the most celebrated violinists performing today, is coming to Davenport for a Quad-City Symphony Orchestra special event gala concert. Bell is set to perform Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture” and “Symphony No. 7” and Bruch’s “Violin Concerto No. 1” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets, $33-98, visit qcso.org, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office or call 563-322-7276.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Adler Theatre, $33-98
3. Wayne Baker Brooks with Kevin B.F. Burt
Wayne Baker Brooks, a legendary blues, is slated to play the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport this week with Kevin B.F. Burt opening up the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. General admission costs $17 and VIP tickets cost $50. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $17-50
4. Freight House Farmers Market opening
The outdoor Freight House Farmers Market will launch its season this weekend at 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Dozens of vendors, food trucks and more will be set-up outside the Freight House and near the Davenport riverfront from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Plus, the St. Ambrose University Drumline will perform in the morning to kick off the market. For more info, visit freighthousefarmersmarket.com.
8 a.m. Saturday, Freight House. Free
5. The Suffers at the Stardust
The Suffers, an eight-piece soul ensemble based in Houston, Texas, will perform Friday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Special guest Krystal Metcalfe will open up the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets costs $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. For more info, visit moellernights.com.
7 p.m. Friday, Stardust, $12 in advance and $15 at the door
6. Chicago Farmer, plus final Triple Crown comedy night
On Thursday, Chicago Farmer, the moniker for Delavan, Illinois-born folk musician Cody Diekhoff, will perform at 7 p.m. at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel. Special guest Rorey Carroll will open up the show. Following that will be the farewell installment of the venue's comedy series, called Triple Crown Comedy. The lineup includes James Draper, Bobby Ray Bunch, Jen Kuhle, Todd Willhite, Andrew Cline and Chris Schlichting. For tickets to the show, which are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, visit raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, $10-15
7. KenTACO Derby Party
What happens when the Kentucky Derby falls on Cinco de Mayo? Well, according to the Mississippi River Distilling Company, the distillery in LeClaire, Iowa, that calls for a KenTACO Derby Party. Along with a big-screen viewing of the Kentucky Derby, festivities include signature cocktails, a taco bar, games and prizes for the best Derby hat, best sombrero and best KenTACO Derby hat, VIP tickets, $20, are available at eventbrite.com.
3 p.m. Saturday, Mississippi River Distilling Company, $20
8. 'Super Troopers' stars on stage
Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme are two members of the Broken Lizard comedy group who created films such as "Super Troopers," "Beefest," "Club Dread" and "The Slammin' Salmon." Both star in "Super Troopers 2." which was released on April 20. This weekend, Heffernan and Lemme will perform a stand-up, tell funny stories about the making of their movies and more at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. For more info, visit rhythmcitycasino.com.
8 p.m. Friday, Rhythm City Casino, $20
9. Tour de Brew Q-C
Tour De Brew, a 40-mile mile bike ride along the Mississippi River with 12 planned stops at area breweries and craft beer bars, is set for Saturday. The fifth annual scenic bike ride starts and ends at Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island, and includes stops at WAKE Brewing in Rock Island, Tuggers in Port Byron, Illinois, Front Street Brewery in downtown Davenport and more. Proceeds from the ride go toward three charities: Camp Kesem at Augustana College, the LIVESTRONG Foundation and Children’s Cancer Connection, a non-profit based in Des Moines. For more info and to register, visit qctourdebrew.com.
Saturday, Rock Island Brewing Company, $50