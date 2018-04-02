1. Kansas hits the Adler stage
The classic rockers that make up Kansas are carrying on their tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1976 album, "Leftoverture," into the record's 42nd anniversary year. Kansas kicked off the tour in the fall of 2016, about the same the band released its first album in 16 years, called "The Prelude Implicit." Kansas' tour stop in Davenport was originally scheduled for Nov. 8, 2017. The date was rescheduled for this Wednesday, which is, according to the band's website, the second to last show of the anniversary tour. See Kansas perform a mix of their old and new hits at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $40, $55, $75, $95, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-746-3000.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Adler Theatre, $40-$95
2. Trottin' to the TaxSlayer Center
The Harlem Globetrotters, a one-of-a-kind family event featuring one-of-a-kind basketball tricks, are taking over the TaxSlayer Center, formerly the iWireless Center, at 1201 River Drive, Moline. Currently on a world tour, the Globetrotters will go head-to-head against their long-time adversaries, the Washington Generals. Tickets, ranging from $22 to $98, are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000.
3 p.m. Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, $22-$98
3. Masterworks' season finale
The final installment of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks series is set for this weekend. The sixth performance in the annual series features an array of Tchaikovsky scores, including the "Waltz from Swan Lake," the "Piano Concerto No. 1" and "Symphony No. 5." See it Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. A performance also is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Augustana College's Centennial Hall in Rock Island. For more info, visit qcso.org.
8 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $15-$62
4. No Joy at Daytrotter
See No Joy, a band hailing from Montreal, Canada, along with Archeress, a group based in the Quad-Cities, and The Golden Fleece, a group out of Peoria, Illinois, take the stage at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport on Sunday. For tickets, visit daytrotter.com.
7 p.m. Sunday, Daytrotter, $10
5. Hip-hop show at Raccoon Motel
CJ Run, the moniker for CJ Seymour, is a singer, rapper and songwriter originally from the United Kingdom and currently attending the University of Illinois. CJ Run will headline a show this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, ahead of sets at Iowa City's Mission Creek Festival. The hip-hop show also features music from TAJ and East$siders and JordanXO. For tickets, $10 in advance, visit raccoonmotel.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, $10 in advance and $12 at the door
6. Playcrafters presents 'The Christians'
As part of their Barn Owl Series, Playcrafters are presenting "The Christians," described as a "big-little play about faith in America and the trouble with changing your mind," this weekend at 4950 35th Ave., Moline. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 for general admission or $5 for members and season ticket holders. To make reservations, call 309-762-0330 or visit playcrafters.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Playcrafters Barn Theatre, $8
7. Winter Live at Five
This week's Winter Live@Five, the free concert series hosted by River Music Experience, features music by the Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls. Music begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Admission is free.
5 p.m. Thursday, Redstone Room. Free
8. KC blues comes to D-port
Danielle Nicole, a Kansas City blues/roots/soul singer and bassist, is slated to headline a show this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The show will start off with music from the Brandon Miller Band. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Friday. For tickets, $10 in advance, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, $10 in advance and $12 at the door
9. Scholar talk and dance at the Figge
Every Thursday night at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport you'll find a special event to attendor free. This Thursday's event features a scholar talk by Ali Hasan, associate professor of philosophy and director of graduate studies at the University of Iowa. He will discuss a way of doing things together called collective action and his talk will be followed by a performance by Dancers in Company, the touring dance company of the University of Iowa Department of Dance. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m. Thursday and the talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
4 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum. Free