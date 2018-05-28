1. Turnbuckle Two
Codfish Hollow, the barn/music venue in Maquoketa, Iowa, is hosting its second run of Turnbuckle, a two-day festival featuring concerts, comedy sets and professional wrestling matches. Musical acts such as Field Report, Ron Gallo and Izaak Opatz will perform along with comedians Nick Thune and Kristen Toomey on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, doors open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 6 p.m. On Saturday, doors open at noon and shows starts at 1 p.m. A one-day grounds pass costs $15 and a one-day general admission ticket costs $30. For tickets, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
Friday and Saturday, Codfish Hollow, $15-$30
2. Laura's Legacy Concert for ALS
Rock Island-born musician Lissie will return to the Quad-Cities this weekend to host and headline the seventh annual Laura's Legacy Concert for ALS. Lissie launched the benefit concert to honor the memory of her aunt, Laura Swedberg Bartels, who died of complications from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2010. This year's lineup includes the 2018 Ellis Kell Winter Blues All Stars, Mo Carter and Elizabeth Moen. Music starts at 4 p.m. Saturday and Lissie is expected to perform at 7 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island. Proceeds benefit the ALS Assocation of Greater Chicago and ALS research at the University of North Carolina. Admission costs $10 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.
4 p.m. Saturday, Schwibert Riverfront Park, $10
3. First-ever Bird Fest
Check out a brand new festival this weekend. The inaugural Bird Fest, presented by Presented by Goldbird Recordings and Daytrotter, is a one-day music festival featuring nine acts including Mountain Swallower, Condor & Jaybird, Archeress, The Golden Fleece and more. Doors open at 4 p.m. and music starts at 5 p.m. Friday at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
5 p.m. Friday, Daytrotter, $12-$15
4. Lillie Mae at Raccoon Motel
This week, Lillie Mae is due back to the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The country singer, songwriter and fiddler started touring in her family’s band at age 3 and, in April 2017, released her debut solo album, called "Forever and Then Some" on Jack White's label, Third Man Records. She previously played at the Raccoon Motel in October. She'll perform there again on Friday with Extravision, a folk band from Des Moines, opening up. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $16 in advance and $21 in advance.
7 p.m. Friday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, $16 in advance and $21 at the door
5. 'Bridges of Madison County' opens at Circa '21
Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, kicked off its run of “Bridges of Madison County" on Saturday. The show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and developed by the Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning creative team of Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman. Circa '21’s production of “Bridges of Madison County” will be performed through July 14. Circa ‘21 performances happen at 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 5:45 p.m. Sundays. Tickets for the Wednesday through Sunday evening performances are $48 plus tax; tickets for the Wednesday matinees are $42.50 plus tax. For reservations, call 309-786-7733 or visit circa21.com.
Now through July 14, Circa '21, $42.50-$48