1 Rooftop concert at the Putnam
The Putnam Museum and Science Center is hosting its second-ever rooftop concert featuring a tribute to Tom Petty. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy an array of Tom Petty tunes performed by musician friends of the River Music Experience from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Concert admission is free. Any donations will go to Putnam’s education programming. Plus, concertgoers will receive a $3 coupon to check out "Gridiron Glory," the Pro Football Hall of Fame's traveling exhibit at the Putnam, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. For more info, visit putnam.com.
Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Putnam Museum. Free
2. Spring Beaux Arts Fair
It wouldn't be Mother's Day weekend without the spring edition of the Beaux Arts Fair. The 65th annual arts festival, which features over 100 artists, food, children's activities and more, is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Figge Art Museum, 225 W> 2nd St., Davenport, and on 2nd Street between Harrison and Brady streets. Proceeds go to the Figge Art Museum to fund exhibitions and educational programs.
Saturday and Sunday, outside Figge Art Museum. Free
3. 'PJ Masks Live!'
"PJ Masks," the animated superheroes show that airs on the Disney Channel, is coming to the Adler Theatre stage. "PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero," the musical production based on the TV series, is set for Monday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $23-99,
6 p.m. Monday, Adler Theatre, $23, $29, $39, $49, $99 VIP
4. The Bronx at the Stardust
See The Bronx, a punk rock band from Los Angeles, with special guest Road Soda on Sunday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Tickets are $18 in advance and $23 at the door. Tickets are available at moellernights.com.
6 p.m. Sunday, Stardust, $18-23
5. ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ exhibit
If you're a fan of "Where the Wild Things Are," then you'll want to check out this exhibit honoring the career of author Maurice Sendak. On display will be original illustrations as well as drawings featuring characters from “Where the Wild Things Are,” “Little Bear” and “In the Night Kitchen.” The exhibit runs from May 12 to Aug. 12 at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Admission to the Figge costs $7 for adults and is free for members. The facility is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
Opens Saturday, Figge Art Museum, $7
6. Storytelling event: ‘Mom Roast’
Celebrate Mother's Day with a storytelling event all about moms and their stories. This event, called “Mom Roast,” presented by Moeller Nights and Hive Event Consulting, invites mothers of all ages to take The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel stage to tell stories about their kids. Doors open at 6 p.m. and stories start at 7 p.m. For tickets, $15, visit moellernights.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, $15
7. Quad-Cities Craft Beer Fest
American Craft Beer Week doesn't officially start until Monday, May 14, but here's a chance to kick off the festivities early. Quad-Cities Craft Beer Fest, offering tastes of 19 breweries in the Quad-City area and region, is set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bass Street Plaza on 17th Sreet in Moline. For tickets, $20, visit quadcitieschamber.com.
1 p.m. Saturday, Bass Street Plaza, $20
8. 'It's a girl thing'
The women of Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will be reading a collection of monologues during an charity event dubbed, "It's a Girl Thing: A Feminine Perspective." Proceeds will go to Winnie's Place and Bethany for Children and Families. Monologues will begin at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For tickets, $20, call 309-786-7733 or visit thecirca21speakeasy.com.
7:15 p.m. Thursday, The Speakeasy, $20
9. Winterland at the Redstone Room
On Saturday, you have a chance to relive a Grateful Dead concert from 41 years ago. Winterland, a band from Iowa City, will be paying tribute to the Grateful Dead's Chicago concert from May 12, 1977. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Saturday. Pine Travelers will open up the show. For tickets, $10 in advance, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
9 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $10