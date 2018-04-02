"Austin and SXSW were NOT a quiet place last night," wrote Scott Beck and Bryan Woods on Facebook the day after the movie they wrote premiered on opening night of South by Southwest, the festival in Austin, Texas.
The Bettendorf natives have been in the spotlight in recent weeks promoting "A Quiet Place," a horror film that stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and is set for national release on Friday.
This weekend, the Los Angeles based screenwriters are bringing the buzz to their hometown.
Beck and Woods, who got the idea for "A Quiet Place" while attending the University of Iowa and sold their script to Paramount Pictures in 2016, are planning to host a screening of the thriller on Saturday at Rave Cinemas 53, 3601 E 53rd St., Davenport.
Following the screening, scheduled for 7 p.m., KWQC anchor Gary Metivier will moderate a Q&A session with Beck and Woods.
In a February interview with the Quad-City Times, the duo said they were on a mission to to spend the movie's release weekend in the Quad-Cities.
“Our dream is to get back to the Quad-Cities that weekend,” Beck said in the story. “We spent every Friday night at the movie theater, so it just makes sense to watch it there. It’s home.”
General admission costs $10. Tickets can be purchased online at cinemark.com.
Show times for "A Quiet Place" are scheduled as early as 7 p.m. Thursday at the Davenport movie theater.