“Book Club” is an uneven read on older women.
Because I’m one of those “women of a certain age” myself, I took this script personally. The idea is that four women who have been a book club together for decades have trouble embracing – you should pardon the pun – intimacy issues.
Diane Keaton plays a widow, Diane. Vivian (Jane Fonda) is a hotelier. Carol (Mary Steenburgen) runs a restaurant. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is a federal judge. They’ve transitioned from reading “Fear of Flying” in the 1970s to the “Fifty Shades of Grey” series.
And, because apparently it’s hilarious or adorable when older women talk about intimacy, giggles ensue while they react to the books with gasps and raised eyebrows.
They decide as a group to change their romantic lives. Carol’s husband won’t respond to her because he’s too busy working on his motorcycle. Sharon tries an online dating site while Vivian finds a spark with someone she hadn't expected (Don Johnson). Diane starts dating an airline pilot (Andy Garcia) in a relationship that will send her over-protective daughters into a tizzy.
In fact, the relationship Diane has with her daughters (Alicia Silverstone and Katie Aselton) is the most believable of all the story arcs. They seem to think that their mother is near-death and extremely elderly – so much so that she could come live closer to them. “We redid the basement for you!” one of them says. They are not prepared for the revelation that Diane has in store for them.
They condescend to their mother like the script often does. In fact, the script talks out of both sides of its mouth, at times mocking the characters for embracing sensuality “at their age” and at other times depict them in a romantic light that is sympathetic.
The thing is, you can’t have it both ways. Hollywood often is so busy with its focus on a younger demographic that it appears to have all but forgotten the under-served audience of baby boomers – women in particular. They’ll go to see this movie because of its stars, but not because the script, which is mostly predictable and pedestrian, is particularly entertaining.
If you want to see a wonderful movie about older people dealing with relationship issues, watch “Hope Springs,” a far-too-little-seen 2012 film with Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones. It’s earnest, it’s realistic, and it’s not the cutesy-poo predictable comedy it was portrayed to be in its trailers.
This one is just that: A light comedy with an jagged message and tone that delivers just about what you’d expect.