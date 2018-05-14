The Buffalo Bill Museum will hold a picnic on the levee noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at the LeClaire Pavilion on the south end of the levee near the museum.
Admission is free.
Guests will learn about the newest museum addition that will house a replica interior of a 1920s one-room schoolhouse. Admission to the museum will be free that afternoon to showcase the addition.
Bob Schiffke, museum director, will give a presentation about the project at 1 p.m. No food will be sold. Guests can bring a picnic.
The pavilion will host live music and a silent auction to benefit the project. For more information, call Bob Schiffke, 563-505-8028.