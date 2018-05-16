The art of Maureen Broussalian, Tom Hempel and Jim Hitesman: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rapids Reproductions, 3872 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Memories in the Making: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Best Western Plus Steeplegate Inn, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport. This event for the Alzheimer's Association features an art auction and wine tasting that highlights professionally framed and matted watercolor paintings created by residents that live in local memory care facilities. To purchase tickets, call 309-221-7950. $35.
Modified Madness Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Featuring hot laps at 5:45, races to follow. $15 adults, $13 students/senior citizens, free for 12 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This show will be outdoors on the patio, weather permitting. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323½ 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and two plus tips with local caller Tommy Russell. Round dancing also will be provided. $7, free for spectators.
Bucktown Revue Season Finale: 7-9:30 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. $14.
"Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash": 7:30 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll, Illinois. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 children/students.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline.
Passion: 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Free.
Multi-day events
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body.Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Through June 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1, Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21 , Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings and photographs. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.