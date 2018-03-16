Go for the gold
There’s still time for runners and walkers to register for the 36th annual CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race Saturday in downtown Davenport. Proceeds will benefit the Center for Active Seniors.
A children’s quarter-mile Tot Trot kicks things off at 9 a.m., followed by a one-mile family-friendly run at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K at 10 a.m. Each race starts and finishes on 2nd Street between Harrison and Main streets.
Register online by 11 a.m. Friday at www.casiseniors.org. Latecomers may sign up in person from noon to 6:30 p.m. Friday and beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Online registrants may pick up their packets during those times, too.
Weather plays a major factor, organizers said, but they expect as many as 3,000 participants decked in festive green attire to gather Saturday for the trio of races.
Saturday’s forecast calls for light rain and 10 mph winds in the morning and mostly cloudy skies through the early afternoon, the National Weather Service, Davenport, reports. Temperatures during the race will reach the mid-to-upper 30s before peaking about 47 degrees later in the day.
The post-race party and presentation of awards will begin at 11 a.m. at the Figge’s Bechtel Plaza with music, snacks and beer. Judges also will recognize their two favorite costumes in each of the races.
Last year’s event raised almost $80,000 for senior services, including the senior emergency food pantry, fans for seniors and Jane’s Place adult day services program, CASI reports.