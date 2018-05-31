Talking to Lissie, the Rock Island-born musician, about her annual Laura's Legacy concert has become somewhat of a tradition for me.
I interviewed Lissie, whose given name is Elisabeth Maurus, ahead of the fifth and sixth annual concerts in 2016 and 2017. And earlier this week, Maurus called to chat about the seventh annual concert, set for Saturday at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.
Like many in the Quad-Cities, it has also become a tradition for me to attend Laura's Legacy, a family-friendly day of listening to great live music outside. That also goes for Maurus' parents, siblings, nieces and nephews and friends she has known since pre-school.
Maurus launched the benefit concert to honor the memory of her aunt, Laura Swedberg Bartels, who died of complications from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2010.
"When it started, it seemed like a good way to get together and remember Laura," Maurus said. "It will always be about that."
Maurus has experimented with the concert's timing — it was held in October in 2016 — and the lineup. On Saturday, Iowa City-based musician Elizabeth Moen and Mo Carter, who is based in the Quad-Cities, are also set to perform.
And, since Maurus released a new album, called "Castles," in March, she will be playing new-ish songs from that record, with a full backing band, on Saturday.
"Every year, it kind of fluctuates," Maurus said. "People are busy and can't always make it. But it's something that is on people's radar. They tell me if they can't make it this time and that they'll try to make it next year. The hope is that it will continue to go on and grow. With me being kind of all the over the place with touring and all of that, it's nice to have one thing that's consistent."
It's also nice to have a standing appointment, in a way, to catch up with the musician who regularly plays shows around the world.
By the way, Maurus will also be headlining a concert on the Fourth of July at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa, the venue announced last week.
I've been listening to her latest album, called "Castles," which she released, independently, in March, and I'm looking forward to hearing her play a portion of it — along with her hits from past albums — this weekend.
There are high and happy moments on the album, like on "Best Days," when she sings "'Cause the best days of our lives are coming for us/Waiting to be realized/And it's not a surprise" and there are darker — in a tongue and cheek way — tunes, such as "Love Blows."
"I feel like I know what's been going in your life from listening to those songs," I told Maurus during our interview on Monday.
"Yeah," she said. "Music is such a great outlet for me to process what's going on in my life in real-time. The only way we can change is to kind of process and reflect. That's how it has been for all of my albums. They've each been about different things in different parts of my life. Who knows what the next thing will be about."
Ahead of Laura's Legacy, Maurus is also slated to perform a few songs live in the Quad-City Times newsroom at 2 p.m. Friday for the latest installment of Paper Jams. To catch that live or after-the-fact, visit facebook.com/qctimes.com.