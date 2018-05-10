1. Spring Beaux Arts Fair
This weekend brings the spring edition of the Beaux Arts Fair. The 65th annual arts festival, which features over 100 artists, food vendors, children's activities and more, is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, and on 2nd Street between Harrison and Brady streets. Proceeds go to the Figge Art Museum to fund exhibitions and educational programs.
2. The Bronx at the Stardust
See The Bronx, a punk rock band from Los Angeles, with special guest Road Soda on Sunday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Tickets are $18 in advance and $23 at the door. Tickets are available at moellernights.com.
3. Storytelling event: ‘Mom Roast’
On the eve of Mother's Day, about 10 mothers will take the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel stage and tell comical stories about their kids. The event, called “Mom Roast,” presented by Moeller Nights and Hive Event Consulting, is set for Saturday at the Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and stories start at 7 p.m. For tickets, $15, visit moellernights.com.
4. Quad-Cities Craft Beer Fest
Want to start celebrating American Craft Beer Week early? Quad-Cities Craft Beer Fest, offering tastes of 19 breweries in the Quad-City area and region, is set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bass Street Plaza on 17th Street in Moline. For tickets, $20, visit quadcitieschamber.com.
5. Perpetual Groove at Redstone Room
Perpetual Groove, a jam band based in Atlanta, is slated to play this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, with opener Clusterpluck. The show is set for 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
6. ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ exhibit
An exhibit honoring the career of author Maurice Sendak, who wrote "Where the Wild Things Are" and other children's books, is opening this weekend at the Figge Art Museum. On display will be original illustrations as well as drawings featuring characters from “Where the Wild Things Are,” “Little Bear” and “In the Night Kitchen.” The exhibit runs from May 12 to Aug. 12 at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Admission to the Figge costs $7 for adults and is free for members. The facility is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.org.