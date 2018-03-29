1. Comedy night at Front Street Brewery
Yes, the "Brewery Comedy Tour" is a thing. And it's coming to Front Street Brewery, 208 E. River Drive, Davenport, at 8 p.m. Saturday. The tour has New York City comics Antonio Aguilar and Mike Earley stopping at 300 breweries across the country. For tickets, $15, visit eventbrite.com.
2. Anthony Gomes at Redstone Room
The musical force Anthony Gomes, who topped Billboard's list of blues artists, will take stage this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday and music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. The River Music Experience-groomed Winter Blues All-Stars group will open up the show. For tickets, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
3. Raccoon Motel's birthday party
This weekend, several shows are on tap at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in downtown Davenport to celebrate its one-year anniversary. The official party is set for Friday and will feature sets from Forest Kline, of Hellogoodbye, and Dent May. It's also hosting an early show at 7 p.m. Friday featuring Soccer Mommy and Madeline Kenney. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit raccoonmotel.com. For the Friday show, doors open at 9 p.m. and music starts at 10 p.m.
4. New musical at Circa '21
A new musical from the Church Basement Ladies series, called "Rise Up, O Men," is opening this week at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island. It runs through May 12. Tickets cost $51.98 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $45.15 for the plated-lunch matinees. There are reduced price options for students and seniors. Tickets are available at by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2 or visiting circa21.com. For tickets and more info, visit circa21.com.
5. The Candymakers and The Maytags
The Candymakers, a soul/rock/pop band based in the Quad-Cities, and The Maytags, a soul/rock/pop band based in Des Moines, are getting together again to co-bill a show at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. They're set to play on Friday. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. For tickets, $12 at the door, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
6. Hip-hop show at RIBCO
The organizers behind this show are calling it a hip hop version of March Madness. Twelve performers are scheduled to take the stage on Friday at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at ribco.com.