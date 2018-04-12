1. Tune in to a women-powered concert
The lineup for 'Power of Wo," a special musical event, features eight female-fronted musical acts based in the Quad-City area. The event is set for 8 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave, Davenport. Performers include BEEs, Molly Durnin, Waking Robots, Mo Carter, NDVDL, Lyssa Cordero, Baby Jayne and Jenny Lynn Stacy. A portion of the evening's proceeds will go toward purchasing feminine products and other basic items to donate to the Humility of Mary Shelter and Winnie's Place of Churches Unlimited. Tickets, $15, are available at renwickmansion.net, eventbrite.com or at the door.
2. Find Geographer at Daytrotter
Geographer, the synth pop/indie rock band from San Francisco, California, and fronted by Mike Deni, will headline a show this week at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Openers include joan and Pulsing. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, $12, visit daytrotter.com.
3. Caitlin Rose is back on stage
Caitlin Rose, a Nashville-based country/indie folk singer, hasn't released an album since 2013 and she has toured intermittently since then — until now. In February, Rose announced her month-long headlining tour, which kicks off Friday and includes a stop at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Saturday. Openers include The Kernal and the Michigan Rattlers. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, $12, visit raccoonmotel.com.
4. See another Rose at RME
Singer-songwriter Caroline Rose released her second album, called "Loner," in February and she's making a stop early next week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, to show off some of her new indie pop/rock tunes. Stretch out your weekend with this show, which also features the Go Rounds, on Tuesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
5. Go on the Pub Crawl of Justice
Some pub crawls are just for fun. Some are about justice. The Davenport Public Library is hosting the "Crawl of Justice," a villains and heroes-themed bar crawl featuring stops at eight downtown Davenport establishments. To participate, check in at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Main Library, 321 Main St., Davenport. Stops include Endless Brews, Boozies, Analog Arcade Bar and more. Cost is $10. Register at the library or online at events.davenportlibrary.org. Proceeds will go toward Proudly sponsored by the Friends of the Daveport Public Library. Don't forget to wear your favorite hero or villain costume.
6. See the 'Cat Daddy' live
This one's for the cat lovers. Jackson Galaxy, known as the "Cat Daddy," brings his "Total Cat Mojo Live" to the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, this weekend. The host of TV show "My Cat From Hell," which airs on Animal Planet, will share advice and knowledge including some information found in his latest book “Total Cat Mojo: The Ultimate Guide to Life With Your Cat,” which came out in October, at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets, $28, $38, $53, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office or by phone at 800-745-3000.