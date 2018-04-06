The brilliant “A Quiet Place” is bound to make a big splash at the box office this weekend.
The science-fiction thriller/horror movie deservedly packed in audiences its opening night. Kudos to screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2003.
It takes a movie this mesmerizing to keep audiences silent for an hour and a half.
John Krasinski, well-known as Jim from television’s “The Office,” co-wrote, directed and stars opposite his real-life wife, Emily Blunt (“the Girl on the Train.”)
The movie opens, well, quietly, on “Day 89” — you’ll figure it out — with the barefoot family (Krasinski and Blunt are the mom and dad) and three children in an abandoned store in an abandoned town, where a traffic light lies sideways.
The family members seek essentials, especially pharmaceuticals. They do not talk, but they do communicate through American Sign Language and other gestures.
The youngest child sees a toy aircraft that is battery-operated — that means it could be noisy, so his parents tell him he must leave it behind. But his older sister Regan (the incredible Millicent Simmonds, “Wonderstruck,” an actress who in real life is hearing-impaired)
We don’t need dialogue to figure out what’s going on in each character’s head, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. It’s not a spoiler to tell you that alien invaders are afoot. The creatures are blind, but have an extraordinary sense of hearing that enables them to attack swiftly and efficiently.
The sense of danger lurking at — quite literally — every step keeps viewers on edge. Adding to the creepy atmosphere is a score by Academy Award-nominee Marco Beltrami, who has scored many other horror movies, including seven Wes Craven movies.
“We really consider it to be a silent film,” Woods told me some weeks back when I interviewed him and Beck.
The idea is clever, and it works all the way through. There are nods to other movies, from “War of the Worlds” to “Signs,” but this stands on its own as an original piece that’s never derivative.
I love the details of the way the family must live: Soft markers are used in a game of Monopoly, and a series of lights can signal danger from afar.
They way the characters relate to each other is beautifully depicted, particularly when it comes to what Krasinski’s character is dedicated.
There will be a lot of talk about this movie with so few lines. You’ll want to have a conversation about … that is, after you leave the theater.
Linda rates: 4 stars
Rating: PG-13 terrifying situations, injuries and bloody images
Running time: 95 minutes.
Where: At Rave, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.