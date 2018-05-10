In 1998, I watched a movie that really gave me the creeps. In fact, it still does, and I’ve seen it only once.
The screenplay for that movie, “Apt Pupil,” about a teenager who blackmails a Nazi war criminal, was written by Brandon Boyce.
Now, 20 years later, Boyce has written the screenplay for “Bad Samaritan,” another story about evil and blackmail.
Sean (Robert Sheehan, “Geostorm”) and Derek (Carlito Olivero, “Blood Heist”) are small-time criminals who park cars outside a fancy restaurant. They’re not exactly the most likeable of characters … at least, not at first.
One night, a driver with an attitude hands over his Maserati keys, Derek waits while Sean easily tracks the car to its owner’s home, where he breaks in.
He finds all kind of interesting stuff inside the man’s home, including a girl — bound and chained to a chair — who has been beaten and who screams for his help. Sean does not know what to do when he discovers the young woman, but he promises he will come back to save her. Derek has warned him that Cale Erendreich, the Maserati driver, is waiting for his car after finishing up quickly at the restaurant.
The car is delivered safely to the driver. Sean does return only to find the girl missing. He even goes so far as to call the police.
And he has no idea that he is being watched by a Cale, played by David Tennant (the 10th “Doctor Who”), who will stop at nothing to get back at Sean for disrupting his plans.
This is for viewers who enjoy other films in which a madman is the centerpiece, such as “The Silence of the Lambs.” “Bad Samaritan” isn’t as clever as that movie — sometimes, it’s so obvious it’s maddening.
At other times, though, it will keep you guessing. Tennant is wonderfully skilled at keeping his unbalanced character so off-kilter that you’re not sure what he will do next. The real fun begins when Cale begins to torment Sean with cat-and-mouse games, threatening him in nearly every facet of his life.
I really enjoyed the way technology is used in this movie, which is incredibly timely. Much has been made about the gathering and sharing of our information through social media, so it’s fascinating to see how both Cale and Sean use it to their advantage.
This a solid, well-acted film. It’s one of those movies that will have you talking about how you’d handle Sean’s predicament, and whether he did the right thing, after the credits roll.